 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High School Roundup

  • 0

BOYS BASKETBALL

Team;District;Overall

Auburn;8-1;14-3

George Wythe;7-1;12-2

Bland County;6-3;12-5

Grayson County;3-4;4-10

Fort Chiswell;2-5;5-10

Giles;1-7;3-10

Galax;1-7;1-13

GAME RESULTS--

Monday Jan. 16

Carroll County 62, Grayson County 35

Tuesday Jan. 17

Auburn 72, Bland County 62

George Wythe 89, Giles 30

People are also reading…

Grayson County 48, Fort Chiswell 46

Northwood at Galax (ppd)

Thursday Jan. 19

Carroll County 72, Fort Chiswell 45

Friday Jan. 20

Bland County 65, Galax 54

Auburn 65, George Wythe 52

Grayson County 68, Giles 55

Saturday Jan. 21

Northwood 53, Grayson County 44

Fort Chiswell vs. Cloudland TN (no report)

UPCOMING GAMES--

Friday Jan. 27

Bland County at George Wythe

Monday Jan. 30

Bland County at Montcalm WV

Tuesday Jan. 31

Grayson County at Bland County

Friday Feb. 3

Fort Chiswell at Bland County

BOYS BOX SCORES

BLAND COUNTY (5-3, 11-5) 62

Watters 3-4 0-1 6, James 10-23 6-7 29, Pauley 2-7 0-0 6, Nolley 0-2 0-0 0, Thompson 6-9 1-2 16, Johnson 0-1 0-2 0, Boone 2-4 0-0 5, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 23-50 7-12 62

AUBURN (7-1, 13-3) 72

Duncan 5 0-0 13, Royal 3 0-0 7, Gill 5 0-0 10, Gordon 5 1-2 12, Millirons 4 4-5 13, Warren 0 0-0 0, Wilson 5 0-1 12, DeHart 0 1-2 1, Hale 2 0-0 4. TOTALS 29 6-10 72

Bland County;11;16;15;20;--62

Auburn;17;12;17;26;--72

3-point goals: James 3, Pauley 2, Thompson 3, Boone, Duncan 3, Royal, Millirons, Gordon, Wilson 2. BC 3-point shooting: (9-22) James 3-10, Pauley 2-4, Nolley 0-2, Thompson 3-5, Boone 1-1. BC rebounds: 26 (Thompson 7). BC assists: 7 (Watters 2, James 2). BC steals: 4 (James, Pauley, Thompson, Smith). BC blocked shots: 0. Total fouls: BC 12, Auburn 12. Fouled out: Thompson. JV score: Auburn 47, Bland County 19.

*              *              *              *              *

GALAX (1-7, 1-13)

Jo. Johnson 6 7-12 19, Cox 6 2-3 17, Dillon 4 0-0 11, Lundy 1 0-0 2, Stuart 2 0-0 4, Jones 0 0-0 0, Mankins 0 1-2 1, Noel 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 19 10-17 54

BLAND COUNTY (6-3, 12-5) 65

Watters 0-0 0-0 0, James 4-11 6-8 15, Pauley 4-12 4-7 12, Nolley 3-6 0-0 9, Thompson 6-13 1-2 15, Ja. Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Boone 3-5 3-6 11, Smith 1-3 0-0 3. TOTALS 21-51 14-23 65

Galax;12;13;20;9;--54

Bland County; 15;18;15;17;--65

3-point goals: Cox 3, Dillon 3, James, Nolley 3, Thompson 2, Boone 2, Smith. BC 3-point shooting: (9-27) James 1-5, Pauley 0-2, Nolley 3-4, Thompson 2-9, Boone 2-4, Smith 1-3. BC rebounds: 30 (Pauley 8). BC assists: 16 (James 4). BC steals: 7 (James 6). BC blocked shots: 2 (Pauley, Thompson). Total fouls: Galax 20, BC 18. Fouled out: none. JV score: Bland County 34, Galax 31.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Team;District;Overall

George Wythe;7-1;11-4

Fort Chiswell;5-1;10-6

Galax;6-2;10-5

Auburn;5-4;8-9

Grayson County;2-5;6-9

Bland County;2-7;7-10

Giles;0-7;0-14

GAME RESULTS--

Tuesday Jan. 17

Auburn 50, Bland County 18

George Wythe 47, Giles 15

Fort Chiswell 58, Grayson County 39

Wednesday Jan. 18

Blacksburg 45, George Wythe 32

Fort Chiswell 46, Narrows 40

Galax 68, Northwood 6

Thursday Jan. 19

Auburn 50, Giles 42

Friday Jan. 20

Galax 45, Bland County 36

Auburn 41, George Wythe 34

Grayson County 52, Giles 49 OT

UPCOMING GAMES--

Friday Jan. 27

Bland County at George Wythe

Monday Jan. 30

Grayson County at Bland County

Wednesday Feb. 1

Bland County at Narrows

Friday Feb. 3

Fort Chiswell at Bland County

GIRLS BOX SCORES

BLAND COUNTY (2-6, 7-9) 18

A. Rasnake 1-7 3-4 5, C. Tindall 0-5 0-0 0, B. Sanders 1-5 1-4 3, Sandlin 0-2 0-0 0, Dillow 1-4 0-0 2, Collins 0-1 0-0 0, Crigger 0-4 0-0 0, Meadows 1-5 2-4 4, D. Sanders 1-3 0-2 0, M. Rasnake 1-4 0-0 2. TOTALS 6-40 6-14 18

AUBURN (3-4, 6-9) 50

Christian 5 0-0 10, Harris 2 0-0 4, Earnest 4 2-2 10, Mundy 3 1-2 7, Marshall 0 0-0 0, Agee-Helms 1 1-2 3, R. Rorrer 6 3-4 16. TOTALS 21 7-10 50

Bland County;0;4;9;5;--18

Auburn;9;12;12;17;--50

3-point goal: R. Rorrer. BC 3-point shooting: (0-9) A. Rasnake 0-2, C. Tindall 0-3, Collins 0-1, Meadows 0-3. BC rebounds: 21 (D. Sanders 8). BC assists: 3 (A. Rasnake, B. Sanders, Crigger). BC steals: 11 (C. Tindall 3, Sandlin 3). BC blocked shots: 5 (D. Sanders 2). Total fouls: 13, Auburn 16. Fouled out: Harris. JV score: Bland County 44, Auburn 12.

*              *              *              *              *

GALAX (6-2, 10-5) 45

Sturgill 3 5-6 11, King 0 2-2 2, Miller 5 1-1 12, Leonard 4 0-1 11, Edwards 2 0-0 5, Moraski 1 2-2 4, Jones 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 15 10-12 45

BLAND COUNTY (2-7, 7-10) 36

A. Rasnake 0-1 0-2 0, C. Tindall 2-7 0-1 4, B. Sanders 2-6 5-6 9, Sandlin 1-3 1-2 3, Dillow 2-8 3-4 8, Meadows 1-6 0-0 2, D. Sanders 5-7 0-1 10, M. Rasnake 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS 13-40 9-16 36

Galax;11;8;13;13–45

Bland County;6;8;8;14;--36

3-point goals: Miller, Leonard 3, Edwards, Dillow. BC 3-point shooting: (1-9) C. Tindall 0-2, B. Sanders 0-1, Dillow 1-4, Meadows 0-2. BC rebounds: 32 (B. Sanders 10, D. Sanders 10). BC assists: 2 (A. Rasnake, B. Sanders). BC steals: 12 (Sandlin 4). BC blocked shots: 8 (B. Sanders 5). Total fouls: Galax 17, BC 18. Fouled out: B. Sanders. JV score: Bland County 41, Galax 20.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sources: Ford had chosen Southside Virginia for plant Youngkin halted

Sources: Ford had chosen Southside Virginia for plant Youngkin halted

Ford Motor Co. notified Virginia that it had selected the Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill for an electric battery plant prior to Gov. Glenn Youngkin scuttling the plan, according to two people with knowledge of the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity. Ford was also working on the site.