High School Roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL
Team;District;Overall
Auburn;8-1;14-3
George Wythe;7-1;12-2
Bland County;6-3;12-5
Grayson County;3-4;4-10
Fort Chiswell;2-5;5-10
Giles;1-7;3-10
Galax;1-7;1-13
GAME RESULTS--
Monday Jan. 16
Carroll County 62, Grayson County 35
Tuesday Jan. 17
Auburn 72, Bland County 62
George Wythe 89, Giles 30
Grayson County 48, Fort Chiswell 46
Northwood at Galax (ppd)
Thursday Jan. 19
Carroll County 72, Fort Chiswell 45
Friday Jan. 20
Bland County 65, Galax 54
Auburn 65, George Wythe 52
Grayson County 68, Giles 55
Saturday Jan. 21
Northwood 53, Grayson County 44
Fort Chiswell vs. Cloudland TN (no report)
UPCOMING GAMES--
Friday Jan. 27
Bland County at George Wythe
Monday Jan. 30
Bland County at Montcalm WV
Tuesday Jan. 31
Grayson County at Bland County
Friday Feb. 3
Fort Chiswell at Bland County
BOYS BOX SCORES
BLAND COUNTY (5-3, 11-5) 62
Watters 3-4 0-1 6, James 10-23 6-7 29, Pauley 2-7 0-0 6, Nolley 0-2 0-0 0, Thompson 6-9 1-2 16, Johnson 0-1 0-2 0, Boone 2-4 0-0 5, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 23-50 7-12 62
AUBURN (7-1, 13-3) 72
Duncan 5 0-0 13, Royal 3 0-0 7, Gill 5 0-0 10, Gordon 5 1-2 12, Millirons 4 4-5 13, Warren 0 0-0 0, Wilson 5 0-1 12, DeHart 0 1-2 1, Hale 2 0-0 4. TOTALS 29 6-10 72
Bland County;11;16;15;20;--62
Auburn;17;12;17;26;--72
3-point goals: James 3, Pauley 2, Thompson 3, Boone, Duncan 3, Royal, Millirons, Gordon, Wilson 2. BC 3-point shooting: (9-22) James 3-10, Pauley 2-4, Nolley 0-2, Thompson 3-5, Boone 1-1. BC rebounds: 26 (Thompson 7). BC assists: 7 (Watters 2, James 2). BC steals: 4 (James, Pauley, Thompson, Smith). BC blocked shots: 0. Total fouls: BC 12, Auburn 12. Fouled out: Thompson. JV score: Auburn 47, Bland County 19.
* * * * *
GALAX (1-7, 1-13)
Jo. Johnson 6 7-12 19, Cox 6 2-3 17, Dillon 4 0-0 11, Lundy 1 0-0 2, Stuart 2 0-0 4, Jones 0 0-0 0, Mankins 0 1-2 1, Noel 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 19 10-17 54
BLAND COUNTY (6-3, 12-5) 65
Watters 0-0 0-0 0, James 4-11 6-8 15, Pauley 4-12 4-7 12, Nolley 3-6 0-0 9, Thompson 6-13 1-2 15, Ja. Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Boone 3-5 3-6 11, Smith 1-3 0-0 3. TOTALS 21-51 14-23 65
Galax;12;13;20;9;--54
Bland County; 15;18;15;17;--65
3-point goals: Cox 3, Dillon 3, James, Nolley 3, Thompson 2, Boone 2, Smith. BC 3-point shooting: (9-27) James 1-5, Pauley 0-2, Nolley 3-4, Thompson 2-9, Boone 2-4, Smith 1-3. BC rebounds: 30 (Pauley 8). BC assists: 16 (James 4). BC steals: 7 (James 6). BC blocked shots: 2 (Pauley, Thompson). Total fouls: Galax 20, BC 18. Fouled out: none. JV score: Bland County 34, Galax 31.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Team;District;Overall
George Wythe;7-1;11-4
Fort Chiswell;5-1;10-6
Galax;6-2;10-5
Auburn;5-4;8-9
Grayson County;2-5;6-9
Bland County;2-7;7-10
Giles;0-7;0-14
GAME RESULTS--
Tuesday Jan. 17
Auburn 50, Bland County 18
George Wythe 47, Giles 15
Fort Chiswell 58, Grayson County 39
Wednesday Jan. 18
Blacksburg 45, George Wythe 32
Fort Chiswell 46, Narrows 40
Galax 68, Northwood 6
Thursday Jan. 19
Auburn 50, Giles 42
Friday Jan. 20
Galax 45, Bland County 36
Auburn 41, George Wythe 34
Grayson County 52, Giles 49 OT
UPCOMING GAMES--
Friday Jan. 27
Bland County at George Wythe
Monday Jan. 30
Grayson County at Bland County
Wednesday Feb. 1
Bland County at Narrows
Friday Feb. 3
Fort Chiswell at Bland County
GIRLS BOX SCORES
BLAND COUNTY (2-6, 7-9) 18
A. Rasnake 1-7 3-4 5, C. Tindall 0-5 0-0 0, B. Sanders 1-5 1-4 3, Sandlin 0-2 0-0 0, Dillow 1-4 0-0 2, Collins 0-1 0-0 0, Crigger 0-4 0-0 0, Meadows 1-5 2-4 4, D. Sanders 1-3 0-2 0, M. Rasnake 1-4 0-0 2. TOTALS 6-40 6-14 18
AUBURN (3-4, 6-9) 50
Christian 5 0-0 10, Harris 2 0-0 4, Earnest 4 2-2 10, Mundy 3 1-2 7, Marshall 0 0-0 0, Agee-Helms 1 1-2 3, R. Rorrer 6 3-4 16. TOTALS 21 7-10 50
Bland County;0;4;9;5;--18
Auburn;9;12;12;17;--50
3-point goal: R. Rorrer. BC 3-point shooting: (0-9) A. Rasnake 0-2, C. Tindall 0-3, Collins 0-1, Meadows 0-3. BC rebounds: 21 (D. Sanders 8). BC assists: 3 (A. Rasnake, B. Sanders, Crigger). BC steals: 11 (C. Tindall 3, Sandlin 3). BC blocked shots: 5 (D. Sanders 2). Total fouls: 13, Auburn 16. Fouled out: Harris. JV score: Bland County 44, Auburn 12.
* * * * *
GALAX (6-2, 10-5) 45
Sturgill 3 5-6 11, King 0 2-2 2, Miller 5 1-1 12, Leonard 4 0-1 11, Edwards 2 0-0 5, Moraski 1 2-2 4, Jones 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 15 10-12 45
BLAND COUNTY (2-7, 7-10) 36
A. Rasnake 0-1 0-2 0, C. Tindall 2-7 0-1 4, B. Sanders 2-6 5-6 9, Sandlin 1-3 1-2 3, Dillow 2-8 3-4 8, Meadows 1-6 0-0 2, D. Sanders 5-7 0-1 10, M. Rasnake 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS 13-40 9-16 36
Galax;11;8;13;13–45
Bland County;6;8;8;14;--36
3-point goals: Miller, Leonard 3, Edwards, Dillow. BC 3-point shooting: (1-9) C. Tindall 0-2, B. Sanders 0-1, Dillow 1-4, Meadows 0-2. BC rebounds: 32 (B. Sanders 10, D. Sanders 10). BC assists: 2 (A. Rasnake, B. Sanders). BC steals: 12 (Sandlin 4). BC blocked shots: 8 (B. Sanders 5). Total fouls: Galax 17, BC 18. Fouled out: B. Sanders. JV score: Bland County 41, Galax 20.