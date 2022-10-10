Home-schoolers claim XC win

Wolf Hills Home School took the top two spots to claim the boys’ team title at the Tazewell Invitational meet Oct. 5.

John Peter Kitching ran the Lincolnshire Course in 18 minute, 26.50 seconds to claim the individual title with his teammate Henry Hunter second at 18:32.30. Dominic Bruzzo-Morello of Marion was third with Hunter Bennett of Wolf Hills fourth.

The fifth spot went to Ian Rhudy of Tazewell and Jacob White from Graham was sixth. Ambrose Tyson from Tazewell, Tyler Boone from Bland, Zack Poe from John Battle and Jeremy Salks of Marion completed the top 10.

Wolf Hills took the top spot as team with 29 points with Tazewell second at 63, Marion third at 66 and Battle fourth at 68.

Abigail Rhudy and Lauren Keene led Tazewell to victory in the girls’ meet. Rhudy led the pack at 20 minutes and 3.70 second, more than two minute ahead of Eowyn Warner of Wolf Hills. Keen was third and John Battle’s Jayden Sisk and Kendall Jarvis took fourth and fifth respectively.

Chessie Tindall of Bland finished sixth with Ruby Hoerter of Marion seventh. Lauren Pearce of Graham was eighth with Macy Odum and Caitlin Lambert both from Battel in ninth and 10th.

Battle won the team meet with 28 points with Tazewell second at 44 and Marion third at 63. Braden Greer of Tazewell won the junior varsity boys’ race with Marion’s Camden Wilcox, Collin Creggar and Gage Stamper claiming second through fourth.

Aubriegh Compton and Eliza Culbertson of Richlands were one and two in the junior varsity girls’ meet. Graham’s Wyatt Kirkpatrick and Chase Cumbow finished as the top two in the middle school race with Parker Hamilton of Richlands third.