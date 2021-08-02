3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $117,000

Nice 3 BR home in Marion! New roof in 2013, insulated windows in 2007. Nice updated kitchen with tile floors. New floors in living room and bathroom. Large level fenced in backyard, perfect for pets and kids! Beautiful landscaping with 2 Asian Pear Trees. Two driveways provide ample parking space. Nice location in town, close to Emory & Henry Schools of Science & all town amenities! Great for a first time homebuyer!