Marion Mayor David Helms promised the champion Lady ‘Canes tennis team that a sign proclaiming their state victory is on order and will be placed at the entrance to the town when it arrives.

Monday evening, Helms and the Marion Town Council honored the team for their achievements and the recognition they brought to the community.

In an email to officials, Marion Senior High Athletic Director Sallie Moss detailed, “Our team’s journey to the top.”

The Marion team finished the 2023 regular season 19-2 and earned the title champion at the Southwest District, Region 2D, and Virginia High School League (VHSL) Class 2 state tourney levels.

In tennis, Moss explained that three separate VHSL Class 2 tournaments run concurrently, including team, singles, and doubles competitions. Not only did the Lady ‘Canes win the team championship, but Parker White took the singles championship, and White and Maddie Austin were the runners up in the doubles championship.

Those competing in the state championship included White, Maddie Austin, Ava Austin, Bailey Russell, Sarah Myers, Raegan Burchett, and Haley Freeman.

“We are so very PROUD,” Moss declared in her email.

In a resolution honoring the team, the Marion Town Council proclaimed its pride, saying, in part, that the town “officially recognizes the remarkable achievements of Marion’s 2023 Lady Canes Tennis Team, and extends its sincere appreciation for the talent, skill, determination, leadership, fellowship, and exemplary character this team, and their coaches have provided to our community.”