Suspected hemorrhagic disease reported Sep 2, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has recently received several reliable reports of sporadic deer mortalities consistent with hemorrhagic disease.kAmw6>@CC928:4 5:D62D6 WwsX[ 42FD65 3J 2 8C@FA @7 C6=2E65 G:CFD6D[ @7E6? C6DF=ED :? 2??F2= @FE3C62<D :? H9:E6\E2:=65 566C :? E96 $@FE962DE6C? &]$][ :?4=F5:?8 ':C8:?:2] w:DE@C:42==J[ ws 92D 366? >@C6 4@>>@? 62DE @7 E96 q=F6 #:586 E92? H6DE] p4FE6 ws @FE3C62<D 2C6 @7E6? 492C24E6C:K65 3J 4=FDE6CD @7 @E96CH:D6 962=E9J\=@@<:?8 566C 36:?8 7@F?5 56462D65 ?62C H2E6C D@FC46D[ 2D E96J D66< E96D6 2C62D E@ 4@@= E96>D6=G6D 7C@> 76G6C] p EJA:42= 42D6 @7 ws H@F=5 AC6D6?E 2D 2 56462D65 566C :? 8@@5 3@5J 4@?5:E:@? 7@F?5 7=@2E:?8 :? 2 A@?5 @C 4C66< :? =2E6 DF>>6C @C 62C=J 72==[ 3FE E96 DA64ECF> @7 4=:?:42= D:8?D :? 2? :?5:G:5F2= 566C 42? 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Related to this story Most Popular No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Editor's note: Please be advised that this article contains sensitive material regarding a rape and murder. Chilhowie business helps law enforcement with metal theft case Area law enforcement credited a Chilhowie business with helping solve an industry theft. On Aug. 17, the Washington County Sheriff's Office la… Project leader: New Marion recreation area could benefit entire region The park and recreation area long envisioned for Marion’s Callan Drive area possesses the potential to improve the quality of life of not just… Written in ink: Artist tattoos 100 clients in single day Thomas “Stick” Pierce achieved a lifelong goal on Aug. 22, and in the process brought record-breaking business to a local small-town establishment. Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Officials are working to bolster the Main Street area of Chilhowie.