I have noticed that there are many people online who are posting recipes of all kinds. It made me think of all the church potluck dinners we used to have. It never failed that someone would bring a new recipe that was out-of-this-world good. Everyone wanted the recipe.

It would never fail that at the next gathering the discussion would turn to food and some would declare that they had made the other’s recipe, but it didn’t taste the same. When the truth came out the ones trying the new recipe had changed an ingredient or left one out all together and could not understand why it did not taste the same.

The rule is to get the same results you must follow the recipe to the letter.

It seems there is a greater lesson to learn from this and it is very applicable to our Christian walk. We see someone that is a Christian, and who we admire because of their lifestyle. They seem happier than most other people, more content with life, they are generous, kind, and appear to be blessed in some special way. Wanting that kind of life, we try to emulate, copy or be like that person.

But a problem arises once we find the ingredients in their recipe for life. They attend church regularly, read their Bible and pray. They make time for others and are willing to share their success story with any and all who will listen.

Then we try to copy what appears to be a foolproof recipe for being a successful Christian. But then comes the actual doing all those things. At first you are doing well, but then there is a conflict with church attendance. There was a task that did not get done during the week, so you had to miss church to get it done. Oh yes, next Sunday we have a chance to go to the lake, and the Sunday after that we got tickets for the theme park.

We find that the same thing happens with Bible reading or study. A fishing trip, shopping, visiting family, laundry and so many other things bid for our time and the reading is neglected. (Song of Solomon 2:15 Take us the foxes, the little foxes, that spoil the vines: for our vines have tender grapes.)

It seems it is always the little things that slip past us as we guard against temptation and distractions. The big things we can handle but the little ones slip through. Sometimes they are so small we don’t even worry about them. We must be ever watchful for the little things that seem harmless but, once they get in, they grow larger. They will consume more and more time.

I heard a sermon last Sunday that made me take a look at myself and who I am. Frankly, I was surprised at what I saw. Little foxes had made it past the outer gates in my life and had grown unnoticeable until I stopped and reexamined who I am. I thank God for the Word that speaks volumes into our lives if we are willing to listen. Sometimes we are so wrapped up in helping others live right that we forget to keep watch for the little foxes trying to sneak into our own.

The Church, as a whole, needs to look back at the recipe for success that has turned a collection of 13 men into a body of believers millions strong. The same message that worked for them in keeping the devil and his minions curled up in a closet will work for today.

Evil has jumped out of the closet and is everywhere around us. The devil’s minions are running around in drag and others waving a rainbow flag, while others go to the extreme in mutilating their bodies. Why?

Don’t blame them altogether. The problem is that the force that is supposed to keep the devil in hiding has changed the recipe. No longer do they preach mankind is sinful and needs repentance. Now they preach mankind is misunderstood and should be accepted as they are. No, it is you who does not understand. God gave Jesus to die on the cross so that mankind can be made free from perversion and sin no matter what it looks like.

Here is God’s simplified recipe. Recognize that God is. Believe He sent his son to die for your transgressions. Believe that whosoever will ask, their sins will be forgiven. Live as though Jesus will return this very day and bring with him eternal life. Changing the recipe will result in failure.