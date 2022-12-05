Bears win fourth straight season opener

Chance James hit for 17 points while adding five steals and five assists as Bland County won its fourth consecutive season opener by dumping Rural Retreat 63-42 last Tuesday night in Rural Retreat. Eli Watters was right behind for the Bears with 15 points.

Landon Smith contributed two of the Bears’ five treys and finished with eight points. Teammate Brady Thompson added seven markers. Jake Pauley grabbed six of the Bears’ 30 rebounds.

The Bears led 13-11 after one period before outscoring the Indians 15-7 in the second stanza to lead 28-18 at halftime. James had 12 points in the first half and Watters had eight, all in the opening quarter.

Bland County drilled three treys in the third period as a 16-9 surge pushed the score to 44-27. The Bears put the final touches to the win by edging the Indians 19-15 down the stretch.

Rural Retreat’s top scorer was Gatlin Hight with 21 points, including four triples. Ben Musser chipped in eight points.

The JV game saw the Bears score a 53-39 win as Elliott Miller tossed in 13 points and Coby Hall and Gavin Lance adding 11 points apiece. The Bears led 23-22 at halftime before a 23-4 blast blew the game open to 46-26 entering the final period.

Bland County turns away EastMont

Bland County put four players in double figure scoring en route to turning back visiting Eastern Montgomery 66-53 last Thursday at BCHS. The win upped the Bears to 2-0 for the season.

Chance James led the way with 20 points and added eight assists and seven steals, one shy of the program’s single game record. David Boone came off the bench to score 15 points followed by Brady Thompson with 13. Jake Pauley added 12 points and nine rebounds, also off the Bears’ bench.

Following a close first half in which the Bears led 34-29, the homestanders held the Mustangs without a field goal and began drawing away in the third stanza behind Boone’s nine points to extend the lead to 50-36. Hitting seven-of-eight free throws down the stretch, the Bears went on to the win.

The Mustangs led once at 4-2 at the 6:15 mark of the first quarter before a 15-footer by Eli Watters and a three-point play by James broke the 4-4 tie and the Bears never trailed again. Bland County held its largest lead of 21 points three different times, the first on a Pauley trey with 5:41 remaining.

The Mustangs (0-2) had a trio of twin digit scorers as only four players cracked the scoring column. Talon Bruce led the way with 18 points, 11 in the final period, with Cyrus Underwood getting 17 and Grayson Caldwell 11.

The JV opener saw Bland County go up 10-1 after one quarter en route to a 45-18 win over the Mustangs. Elliott Miller scored all 12 of his points in the first half for the Bears (2-0). Teammate Tyler Boone also tossed in 12 points, including three triples in the second quarter as Bland County enjoyed a 30-8 lead at halftime. Nick Smith led EastMont with six points.

James, Bears roll past Rockets 76-53

With five players reaching double figure scoring, Bland County improved its record to 3-0 by rolling past Craig County’s Rockets 76-53 last Saturday in New Castle.

Chance James and Jake Pauley each threw in 17 points to lead the Bears. Nate Nolley came off the bench to score 15 points and was followed by Eli Watters and Brady Thompson with 10 points apiece. Thompson led the rebounding with six boards.

James tied two team records during the game as he picked up 11 assists, tying Kalub Lambert’s mark from 2015, also against Craig County. James also had eight steals to match Asher Dillow’s 2012 record against Rural Retreat.

After Craig County led 13-12 after one chapter, the Bears buried the Rockets 55-25 over the two middle stanzas to open a 68-38 advantage. During that time, the Bears canned seven of their nine triples with Nolley bucketing as 15 of his points and the duo of James and Pauley netting 14 each.

The Rockets’ Matthew Lucas led all scorers with 28 points. Hayden Reynolds added 15, all on treys.

The Bears’ JV also improved to 3-0 by dismantling Craig County 52-7. Bland County opened with a 22-0 first period blanking of the Rockets. Nine different Bears scored with Elliott Miller and Ethan Walker scoring 12 markers each.

Moore, Indians cage Bland County 54-39

Brelyn Moore stole the show for Rural Retreat last Tuesday night as the Indians opened their season by caging visiting Bland County 54-39 in girls’ hoops action. Moore dropped in 18 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, and blocked five shots as the Indians scored their ninth straight win over Bland County.

Olivia Crigger added eight points to the win for the Indians while Bland County’s McKenzie Tindall matched Moore for top honors in the game with 18 markers. She also had five assists with Danielle Sanders snaring five rebounds and Chessie Tindall collecting three steals.

Ball protection haunted the Bears throughout the game as Bland County turned the ball over 30 times. The Indians jumped to a 17-8 first period lead and drew away from a 34-25 halftime edge by outshooting their guests 11-6 in the third stanza, opening up a 45-31 advantage.

Kirby Mustard’s JV was a bit more successful in its season opener with a 40-16 triumph. Tinley Worley bucketed 12 of her game-high 18 points in the first quarter as Bland County soared to a 21-4 lead and was never challenged.

Addison Myers added seven points to the win for the Bears. The Indians got eight points from Lexi Buckingham.

Bland County crushes Rockets 51-19

McKenzie Tindall tossed in 20 points as Bland County crushed homestanding Craig County last Saturday in New Castle. Danielle Sanders added 10 points for the victors.

After the disappointing setback to Rural Retreat, the Bears rebounded nicely to even their record at 1-1. Taking an 11-6 first quarter lead, Bland County held the Rockets to single digit scoring in each quarter and led 26-13 at halftime as Tindall scored 12 of her points before the break. A 16-4 third period eliminated any thoughts of a Rockets’ rally.

Lexxy Brookman had six points to lead Craig County.

Danielle Sanders finished with 10 points for the winners and Brooke Sanders added seven. Tindall was the leading rebounder with eight caroms to go along with six steals.

The Bland County JV upped its record to 2-0 as it dumped the Rockets 51-21. Tinley Worley finished with 23 points for the Bears, including 13 in the second period as Bland County led handily at halftime.