VOLLEYBALL: PH keeps firm grip on Hogo

The Rebels rolled up a 3-1 victory over Rural Retreat on Tuesday night, besting the Indians 25-21 and 25-18 in the first two sets and 25-17 in the fourth. Rural Retreat swiped a 25-21 win in the third match.

Lauren Stuffer knocked down 17 kills and came up with 14 digs along with four blocks for the Rebels.

Avery Maiden issued 14 kills and five digs in the win, and Sydney Taylor dished out 38 assists and 10 digs in the road win for Patrick Henry.

Bears cap perfect week with four-set win over George Wythe

Bland County notched its seventh win in nine starts this season by getting past George Wythe in four sets last Thursday night. The Bears improved to 2-2 in the MED while the Maroons stayed winless in the MED at 0-5 with a 4-12 overall record.

The match capped a perfect 3-0 week for Bland County but the outcome was questionable through the first three sets. The Bears opened the fourth set with a flurry of points and never looked back, outscoring the guests 25-11.

As a team, the Bears collected a total of 33 kills. McKenzie Tindall had 11 kills and Sierra Trail finished with nine. Tinley Worley added seven.

Chloe Dillow finished with 24 assists with Tindall getting 23 digs and three aces. Ashlyn Clemons had 18 digs and four aces. The team ended with 74 digs.

Coach Hunter Romano was very pleased with the win which featured good all-around play from his veteran players.

“Something that isn’t talked about much is serve receive,” he noted. “Tindall and Clemons receive a vast majority of our serves and it’s a lot of pressure to put up a good ball for Dillow to run the offense. They do a great job helping our offense get in motion.”

Haley Faulkner dished out 14 assists and had 10 service points in the loss. Hannah Repass added nine points and eight assists. McKenzie Tate came up with 13 digs, and Samara Sheffey finished with 10 digs.

G-Girls rebound for win over GW

Jasmine Faulkner had 17 service points and 10 kills and Haley Faulkner tallied 21 assists and 14 service points in the Maroons’ 25-17, 25-23, 22-25, 20-25, 15-13 marathon loss to Graham.

McKenzie Tate came up with 16 digs and knocked down four kills to go with three aces on the night.

Maggie Minton had 16 service points and Sydney Leonard and Makenna Gilman had six kills each in the loss for the Maroons (4-13).

Maroons lose marathon to Grayson

George Wythe slipped to 4-14 on the season, with a 3-2 loss to Grayson County on Wednesday.

The Maroons opened the match strong, taking a 25-18 first set. The Blue Devils roared back in the second, besting GW 25-12. The Maroons made it a see-saw battle in the third, taking a 25-19 win. Grayson forced a fifth set with a 25-14 win in the fourth, and then edged the Maroons 15-12 in the final frame.

McKenzie Tate was digging away on Wednesday, coming up with 31 to go with her four kills. Haley Faulkner dished out 15 assists, and stuffed the stat sheet with three aces, three kills, seven digs and a block. Maggie Minton finished with 19 digs, four kills and an ace.

Sydney Leonard knocked down eight kills and had two digs and a block in the game. Hannah Repass served up nine assists, four aces, two kills and six digs. Andrea Pannell had eight digs, and Jasmine Faulkner served up three aces and had three blocks, a dig and eight kills. Olivia Shockley finished with a pair of aces, six kills, a block and a dig. Makenna Gillman had an assist, three kills and two blocks. Taylor Selfe powered down a kill in the loss.

The GW JV crew improved to 12-2 on the season, swiping a 2-0 win over the Blue Devils.

On Monday, Sept. 12, Chilhowie defeated Fort Chiswell 3-1. Giles handed the Fort a straight set – 25-13, 25-13, 25-20, loss on Tuesday, Sept. 13. That same day, Galax bested George Wythe 19-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-13.

Rural Retreat, on Sept. 14, beat George Wythe in three sets, avenging an earlier loss to the Maroons. Rural Retreat took three sets, 25-16, 27-25 and 25-22.

Auburn, on Sept. 15, flew to a 3-1 win over Fort Chiswell, hanging a 25-15, 25-14, 22-25, 25-10 loss on the Pioneers.