Restoring the library branch

Tweedledee and Tweedledum couldn’t stop the excitement of the first Annual Tazewell County Public Library Foundation fundraising event, Saturday, Oct. 15, in downtown Richlands for the renovation project to restore the branch library to its full glory. We captured Alice’s adventures as she followed a white rabbit into a “Wonderland” of her own imagination. On her journey, she encountered the Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat, the Queen of Hearts and a host of other amazing characters brought to life with the pizzaz of a magical evening.

The playing cards that re-envisioned the Wonderland adventure belonged to: Michelle Carter, Connie Kitts, Goldia Davis, Pam Lester, Rod and Linda Moore, James and Becky Belcher, Don and Ellen Elmes, John and Jane Willis, Gene and Martha Hurst, Mary W. Lawson, Amity Layne, Anita McGraw, Jacob Hess, Laurann Brown, Glenda Lockhart, Karen Carini, Elaine Holmes, Citizens for the Arts (CART), Doug and Ginger Branton, Melissa Quillen, Henry and Wendy Barringer, Susan Patrick, Robyn Raines, Eleanor Armes, Jane Lester, Aaron and Regina Roberts, Rod Cury and the Tazewell County Chamber of Commerce.

The door key that open the treasure chest of priceless items to worlds unknown were donated by: Amity Layne, Kim Santolla (Kimberly’s Greenhouse), Ellen Elmes, Jacob Hess, Carol Ann Lawrence, Ed Putta, Lara Addison, Tazewell County Friends of the Library, Sleeping Dog Galleria (Nancy Greever Brooks), Doug and Ginger Branton, Hilah Layne, Plum Creek Winery, Doug Ratliff, Wendy’s of Richlands and Angela Haines. The door keepers were: Hilah Layne and Tara Maxwell who dealt the cards of winning to a full house.

Alice’s unbirthday party dinner was celebrated through all the King and Queen’s guardmen: The Town of Richlands, John O’Daniel, Rod Cury, The Richlands Police Department, Chief Ron Holt, Coaltown Taps, James Gibson, Aaron and Regina Roberts, Valerie Rose, Erica Galloway, Chris and Shannon Plaster, Wendy Barringer, Rocky Hill and family, Amber Boyd and family, The Place of Grace, Pastor Brad Kinder, Ed Putta, Joe Parker, Amity Layne, Earl Keene, Tazewell County Public Library Foundation, Blackberry Winter, Ginger Branton, Jane Willis, Pam Lester, Earl Keene, Kimberly Santolla, Kimberly’s Greenhouse, Tanner Hale, Michael Hoops, Mary Morgan, Amanda Killen, Carrington Hawthorne, Jacob Hess, Joey Trivette, Laura Mallory, the SWCC Jazz Ensemble, Jody Hazelwood, Idana Hamilton, Alexander Hamilton, Sarah Romeo, Rachel Roberts, Joe Parker, Jami McDonald, Renee Wienecke, Richlands Library staff and Fundraising Committee.

Thank you for giving us this unique journey into one of the best most timeless and beloved experiences. We all were immersed in Alice’s environment and went beyond our expectations in our dreams!

They’re late for a very important date! Don’t miss it next time.

Richlands Renovation Fundraising Committee

Ginger H Branton