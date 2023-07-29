Kentucky alt-folk singer-songwriter S. G. Goodman and Viv & Riley, a country-folk duo based in North Carolina, joins the bill of WBCM Radio Bristol’s Farm and Fun Time variety show at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 in the performance theater at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.

“If you weren’t able to catch S.G. Goodman’s fantastic performances at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion last year, you’re in for a treat,” said WBCM Program Director and show host Kris Truelsen.”We are also really excited to bring Viv & Riley to Bristol for the first time. It’s a fantastic lineup that will sell out quickly, so don’t wait to buy tickets!”

When S.G. Goodman released her first album, “Old Time Feeling,” she was coined an “untamed rock ‘n’ roll truth-teller” by Rolling Stone. Drawing from influences from Velvet Underground, Pavement, Karen Dalton, and Chad VanGaalen, Goodman brings vignettes to life through her latest recording “Teeth Marks,” with a sound that ventures deeper into indie rock and punk territory than she ever has before. “Teeth Marks” is about what love actually is, love’s psychological and physical imprint, its light and its darkness.

Based out of Durham, North Carolina, Viv & Riley have tapped into the area’s eclectic and collaborative music scene, recruiting Alex Bingham of Hiss Golden Messenger to produce the duo’s latest album “Imaginary People.”

Ultimately, they say “Imaginary People” is about “carrying and honoring our pasts, about letting that inform our new steps forward. No matter how much we might cling to where we are, sometimes we need to uproot and take a leap of faith, to open ourselves up to new experiences and ideas in order to grow and blossom.”

Farm and Fun Time house band Bill and the Belles, led by Truelsen, leads the program with musical segues and original underwriter messages, weaving in humor, a Farm Report and a homespun heirloom recipe segment. Tickets are on sale now for $40 to be part of the live studio audience. To purchase them and more information visit the Events page at BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org.

Farm and Fun Time broadcasts live on WBCM Radio Bristol at 100.1 FM in the Bristol area with streaming available on the station’s Facebook page, at ListenRadioBristol.org and through the station’s free mobile app. The program is edited for syndication on Blue Ridge PBS, East Tennessee PBS, and PBS North Carolina; check local listings for air times.