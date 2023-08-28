A man who police say assaulted two women and stole their vehicles in Galax and Grayson County on Friday was taken into custody in Smyth County a little more than an hour after the ordeal began.

The first assault occurred around 11:45 p.m. at a Sheetz gas station, according to a release from the Galax Police Department, when the man assaulted a woman who was pumping gas, forced his way into her Hyundai Elantra and took off with her dog still inside.

The woman, who was dragged a short distance while trying to recover her dog, suffered minor injuries.

Galax PD issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) advisory to surrounding agencies and officers were able to identify the suspect.

At 12:37 a.m., Grayson County dispatchers learned that the vehicle had crashed west of Independence in the 8000 block of Wilson Highway. Following the crash, according a release from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect fled the scene, entered the nearby home of an 80-year-old woman, assaulted her and left in her vehicle.

According to the Grayson County release, the woman told deputies that the man forced his way into her home, choked her and threw her to the ground before taking off in her Mercury Mountaineer.

Galax officers also responded to the scene, where they gathered evidence and returned the unharmed dog from the first incident to its owner Galax.

A short time later, around 1 a.m., a state trooper spotted the Mountaineer on Highway 16 near Sugar Grove and was able to take the man into custody, the releases say.

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Jameur Ryan Smith, of Woodbridge, VA, was treated at Smyth County Community Hospital before he was released into the custody of Grayson County deputies.

In Grayson County, Smith faces charges of assault and battery, strangulation, breaking and entering, and grand larceny of a vehicle. In Galax, he’s charged with carjacking and felony larceny of an animal. Additional charges are pending.

Smith is being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin.