Maroons pound Bulldogs

George Wythe punched its ticket to a meeting with Radford in the finals of the First Community Bank Christmas Tournament with a 78-29 pounding of Tazewell.
In the semifinals matchup, Ty Campbell led the Maroons with 18 points. Brayden Rainey netted 11 and Treyvon Rainey rained down 10.
By the half, GW was up 41-10 over the Bulldogs.
Brody Patterson led Tazewell with 11 points.
