 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Maroons pound Bulldogs

  • 0

George Wythe punched its ticket to a meeting with Radford in the finals of the First Community Bank Christmas Tournament with a 78-29 pounding of Tazewell.

In the semifinals matchup, Ty Campbell led the Maroons with 18 points. Brayden Rainey netted 11 and Treyvon Rainey rained down 10.

By the half, GW was up 41-10 over the Bulldogs.

Brody Patterson led Tazewell with 11 points.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Exploring Virginia's newest spot

Exploring Virginia's newest spot

Clinch River State Park is one of Virginia’s newest parks, having been dedicated only last year. It lies mostly atop a long ridge nestled insi…

Crash closes stretch of 221

Crash closes stretch of 221

A brief pursuit ended in a single-vehicle crash and road closure Tuesday afternoon. Two were transported for medical care.

Santa Letters 2022

Santa Letters 2022

Each year, the Floyd Press publishes letters to Santa from Floyd County Public Schools second graders. Top requests from the North Pole this y…