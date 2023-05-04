We hate to tell you that we told you so, but we told you so.

On Dec. 28, 2022, we ran an editorial under the headline “Seeing will be believing on transparency.” The piece was in response to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s vow to investigate the hiring of Austin Lee Edwards, the man who became known as the “Catfish Killer” when he drove to California just before Thanksgiving, kidnapped a teen girl, killed her family, set her house ablaze and then killed himself during a police pursuit.

The whole ordeal might not have made national headlines had it not been for the fact that Edwards served as a state trooper near Richmond for almost a year and was at the time of the murders working as a Washington County deputy.

The Virginia State Police was less that forthcoming.

At first, a spokeswoman said there were no red flags in Edwards’ hiring. When it was revealed that Edwards had been admitted to a Bristol psychiatric hospital in 2016, after threatening to harm himself and his father, the spokeswoman called the miss “human error” and “an incomplete database query.” Pressed on how the temporary detention order stripped Edwards’ of his right to own a gun, the spokeswoman for the police told a reporter that no one cared about it.

The governor promised “full transparency” after the investigation was completed, though as we noted in the earlier editorial, Youngkin appeared to have already accepted the Virginia State Police narrative, saying he believed the hiring involved human error.

We asked then, and would frankly still like to know, how someone the courts had said could not legally own a firearm was given several by police agencies in Virginia. That would be a good place for the transparency to start.

We would remind the governor that there are three people dead and a girl’s life has been shattered by this “human error” and “incomplete database query.” But it won’t do any good.

On May 3, the Virginia Mercury’s Graham Moomaw reported that the investigation ordered by the governor was complete and that there would be no investigative report.

So much for full transparency.

The only thing the Office of the State Inspector General provided, according the Mercury, was a Dec. 30, 2022, letter from the state police to the agency, and it took the agency five days to provide that – the limit allowed for a response by the Freedom of Information Act.

We feel a little better that a big news provider based in Richmond wasn’t able to get any more answers from the administration than we could, but that’s a cold comfort, because, as we said, three people are dead and a girl’s life is shattered.

It’s also a very cold comfort to report back that we were right. There will be no transparency because, unfortunately, the Virginia State Police spokeswoman was also correct. No one cares.