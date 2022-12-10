Symphony, including several Smyth performers, to present holiday concert

The State Line Wind Symphony will present its annual Christmas concert featuring traditional holiday music and Christmas medleys, including an audience singalong grand finale. The concert, Christmas Legends & Lights, will take place at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon on Monday, Dec. 12, at 7:15 p.m.

Admission is free.

Santa’s well known helper, Ben Talley will be present to add to the festivities. Children’s photos may be taken in the lobby with Santa at no charge. No admission is charged at the SLWS concerts with hopes of serving the area citizens with good symphonic music to enjoy. Contributions will be gladly accepted to offset performance venue expenses. Send donations to: State Line Wind Symphony, Box 2542, Abingdon, VA. The SLWS is a 501C(3) organization and all contributions are tax deductible.

The SLWS is comprised of community members, band directors, college students, and other music professionals. The symphony aims to bring together those who love to perform good music for those who love to listen. Several Smyth County educators and recent graduates are taking part in the performance.

The ensemble was formed in March 2013 as a joint effort between Scott Lambert and Mark Collins, lifelong music educators, who also serve as co-conductors.

The SLWS has a membership ranging in ages from 18 to 85+ years old and audiences ranging from 600-950.

The philosophy of the symphony is simple: play and have fun doing it. No membership criteria is required from the members other than they must be over 18 years old, eager to play music and actively participate in the rehearsals and concerts.

The Washington County Virginia Public Schools and John S. Battle High School have supported the SLWS’s service to the community through providing rehearsal facilities and logistical support for the past 10 years.