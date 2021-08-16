3 Bedroom Home in Ivanhoe - $99,900

Attention Horse Enthusiasts! 2+ acres joining the New River Trail with direct access and plenty of room for parking, camping and fenced for your horses! Offering 3 bedroom 2 bath Commodore manufactured home with 1120 sq.ft. Good condition with heat pump, spacious living room, kitchen with glass inserts, back deck. This property maybe just what your looking for located within walking distance to the Jubilee Park which host horse/trail events, poker runs, IVFD truck & tractor pulls, and a variety of community celebrations. Older home and barn still exist on this property. This property has lots of options, multiple access driveways, large firepit, carports and outbuildings convey. This is the perfect place for all your outdoor activities, including: Biking, kayaking, Tubing, Fishing Horseback riding and much more!