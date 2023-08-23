Happy Birthday wishes to: Addison Hall on August 26, Ryan Bell on August 27, Jeffrey Frye on August 27, Houston Bear on August 27, Dustin Meredith on August 28, Mark Linkous on August 28, Matt Linkous on August 28, Jerry Miller on August 28, Rhonda Sexton on August 29, Grover Harris on August 29, Trevor Hitt on August 29, J.C. Lowe on August 30, Ashely Pennington on August 30, Erica Huffman on August 31, Duane Umberger on August 31, Cassidy Bear Shull on August 31, Nicole Sheffey on September 1.

Happy Anniversary wishes to: Keith and Tammy Dunagan on August 26, A.J. and Dana Burkentine on August 30, Lewis and Rachel Kennedy on August 30, George and Mary Ann Williams on September 1.

Agape Food Pantry Yard Sale Fundraiser will be held on Saturday, August 26. Setup will be 7-9 a.m. and the sale will run 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be door prizes. Bring a food donation for a free door prize entry. Proceeds will go to the Agape Food Pantry.

I had a first this week. I was painting on my building and I saw something move in the yard and I thought it was the rabbit that comes out to eat clover but it was a groundhog. He ran around back and I thought he went into the woods, but in a couple minutes I looked down from the ladder and he was under me. Didn't know they would get that close to people.

Barren Springs Volunteer Fire Department will have a Fish Fry on Sunday, September 10, at 11 a.m. until gone. The menu is Fried Catfish, French Fries, Corn, Green Beans, Hush Puppies, Slaw, Dessert and a drink for $12 adults and $6 for kids.

I have to brag on myself just a little, which is not normal for me to do, but I made apple butter in the Crock-Pot. I thought it would be a disaster but it turned out so good. I was just remembering the things Frances Kincer, the Apple Butter Queen, would say when we made it at church, about the color, the thickness and the taste. This is the first time I have ever made apple butter by myself but have done a lot of stirring when the church made some. I might add just a dab more cinnamon next time.

Prayer concerns are: Verna Henley, Tim Carter, Jo Crigger, Glenda Lowe, Linda Youngblood, Donnie Widner, Bo Testerman, Pam Wynn, Donna Jonas, Danny Jonas, Clyde King Sr., Jane Lundy, Rachel Dix, Rabbit Catron, Steve King, Shirley Bartleson, Phyllis Stamper, Buster Hounshell, Jamie Hinkle, Helen Thomas, Aiden Buckingham, Greg Hash, Norma Willis, Jackie Peery, Billy Bartleson, David Havens, Kevin Welch, Jim Barnett, Beth Crigger, Lauretta Smith, Billy Debord, Becki McCobin, the people in Hawaii, those in the paths of the hurricanes, all the mass shootings, for the safety of the students, teachers and staff this school year, those in the war zone, the sick and shut ins, the homeless, all first responders, our country, the economy, especially for the unsaved, yourself and your family.

Until next time: I love the summer rays, shinning from the sun, the warmth of laughter with children having fun. I love summer's breezes, gently drifting in the air, the sounds of pure delight when the weather is fair. I love summer's laziness, the strolls down the lane, the sound of peacefulness upon summer's gentle rain. I love summer's smells, fragrant with memories, the happy thoughts wafting of BBQ's. friends and families. I love summertime, its smells, sights, its sounds, I love that God blesses me when summer comes around. Have a wonderful week and God bless each of you.

0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

false