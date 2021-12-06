 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $279,900

NOTE: *Specific showing days & times*. Beautiful, Custom, One-owner 3 BR, 3 BA brick home. Well built & maintained. Situated on a large lot with 3500 sq.ft. Living and family rooms on main level. Kitchen with spacious cabinetry, double ovens, tile floor & counters. Hardwood & tile floors except bedrooms. Two spacious bedrooms upstairs with baths. Newer bath down is handicap accessible with walk-in shower. Full, unfinished, walk-out basement ready to finish! Over-sized garage with workshop/tool area & electric door openers. Great deck & outdoor eating area. Outbuilding and beautiful lawn. Prime Location. *SHOWING TIMES ONLY: Tuesday - 6:15 PM to 7:45 PM, Sunday - 8:15 AM - 12:45 PM.

