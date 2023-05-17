Happy Birthday wishes to: Mildred Johnson on May 20, Sue Schrier on May 21, Morgan Rosenbaum on May 22, Robin Snavley on May 22, Scott Hedrick on May 24, Lois Catron on May 25, Diana Burris on May 26.

Happy Anniversary wishes to: Tuck and Diana Holliday on May 20, Philip and Emma Beaver on May 23, Debbie and Michael Pickle on May 23, Lois and Doug Catron on May 24, Duane and Audrey Jonas on May 25, Adam and Cyndi Linkous on May 26.

Deepest sympathy is sent to the family of Alpha Holbrook, the family of Donald McKay and the family of Billy Marshall.

Congratulations to Bridgett Midkiff on graduating from Liberty University this past weekend with her teaching degree and on her new job for the upcoming school year at Spiller Elementary School. I know you worked long and hard for this and I know you will be a great teacher.

Congratulations to the Rev. David Payne, pastor at Rural Retreat United Methodist Church, on his graduation from Liberty University this past weekend. He received his doctorate degree and is now the Rev. Dr. David Payne. HIs wife, Tammy Payne, also graduated from Liberty University this past weekend receiving summa cum laude. All the hard work is paying off.

Wythe County Schools last day for this year will be on May 26, and this will be a half day. I know the teachers, all the students and staff are excited it is almost over with for this school year. I hope they all have a great summer. Graduation for Rural Retreat High School will be on May 26 from 6-8 p.m. Congratulations to all those graduating.

Speedwell Elementary School will host Kindergarten Camp on July 25, 26 and 27, 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Lunch and snacks will be provided. There is no cost for the camp. All students will receive a goodie bag of school supplies. Registration deadline is July 15. More for information you can follow them on Facebook or call the school at 276-621-4622 for more information and to sign up.

Thanks to all those at Rural Retreat United Methodist Church that made corsages for all the ladies at the Mountain Laurel Rehab and Nursing home in Rural Retreat for Mother's Day. The corsages were beautiful and I know the ladies loved receiving them. God bless each of you for showing so much love and kindness.

The Annual Davis Cemetery Dinner will be held on Saturday, May 20, at 6 p.m. at the Huddle Community Center on Huddle Road. The cost of the meal is by donation. Eat in or carry out is available. All donations will go to the upkeep of the Davis Cemetery.

There will be a Spaghetti Supper Benefit for Jane Ayers Lundy, on Saturday, June 3, 5 p.m. while supplies last at the Rural Retreat United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. The menu will consist of spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and a drink for a minimum donation for $8 a plate. To-go boxes and gluten sensitive options will also be available. Jane is currently fighting her third battle against breast cancer.

June 20 is Armed Forces Day. Keep all our military personnel in your prayers daily along with their families.

The rain was nice on Tuesday but I sure didn't enjoy all that wind and our lights kept dimming but thank the good Lord the power stayed on and we didn't have any wind damage. Remember those that did get some damage from that storm.

Prayer concerns are: so grateful for all the rain, all the mass shootings, those with COVID or any illness, the unsaved, those cleaning up from all the storms, Clyde King Sr., David Sheffey, Jane Ayers, David Delp, Michelle Fisher, Tony Sult, Rachel Dix, Aiden Buckingham, Raymond Matney, Rabbit Catron, Steve King, Shirley Bartleson, Robbie Debord, Mildred Semones, Eric Whalen, Greg Hash, Norma Willis, Jackie Peery, all the unspoken request, all those in the war zones, all first responders, our military personnel, our country, all the homeless, the economy, yourself and your family.

Until next time: Armed Forces Day is celebrated on the third Saturday in May in observance of current military personnel. When you see a soldier, be sure to shake his or her hand and let that soldier know you're grateful for the protection the military affords our land. But most of all, express your thanks for every soldier's personal sacrifice. In order to serve our country, they risked their entire lives. Thanks to each and every one of these men and women who serve America. God bless each of you and have a wonderful week.