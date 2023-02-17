A man is behind bars facing multiple firearms charges after Wythe County authorities say he brought a semi-automatic rifle and a handgun onto Fort Chiswell High School property Friday afternoon.

According to a release from the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, the high school’s school resource officer was notified of the man’s presence at 2:57 p.m. and the school was placed on lockdown and buses were diverted.

The SRO and other deputies stopped the man, identified as 27-year-old Justin Ray Reed, on nearby Apache Run near the Clinch Valley Community Action Headstart center. Chief Deputy Anthony Cline said Reed disregarded commands to disarm himself or to get on the ground. After a brief standoff, deputies were able to approach Reed and take him into custody around 3:15 p.m.

According to the release, Reed was found carrying a Diamondback semi-automatic 5.56 rifle and a semi-automatic 9mm Sig Sauer pistol. Both were secured and found to be fully loaded.

It is unclear why Reed, who lives on Danner Road, was on the property. Cline said he had walked there from his home.

Reed faces two counts possession of a firearm on school property, two counts brandishing a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school to induce fear and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

He is being held without bond at the regional jail in Dublin