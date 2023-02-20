Sawyer Jennings made the medal stand for the Scarlet Hurricane swimmers at the state championship Saturday in Christiansburg.

Jennings took third in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:02.23.

Marion’s boys finished in 10th place as a team, and the Hurricane girls took 13th.

Senior Dakoda Singleton finished sixth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:02.61. Jennings, a sophomore finished seventh in the same event.

Virginia High’s boys team took first in the state swim meet with 202 team points. Clarke County’s boys came in second while defending champs Radford finished third.

The Chilhowie boys finished in 23rd place in the pool, while the Warrior girls took 29th.