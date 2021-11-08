Sweet as pie and ready for its new owner. All one level living just minutes from Historic downtown. Situated in a cul-de-sac, this fabulous home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, that’s completely updated and move-in ready. Home has updated electric, brand new sub panel, HVAC (2020), interior paint, light fixtures, granite countertops, updated kitchen appliances, ceiling fans, new exterior front door and storm door, new hardware, recent survey, wireless interconnected CO2/smoke detectors, and THE LIST GOES ON! Spacious master suite offers large walk in closet and full en suite with step in shower. There is a full unfinished walkout basement as well as shed for fantastic storage. Nice sized raised deck in back offers great space for entertaining, as well as a side deck that is accessible from the living room through a set of double French doors. Ample fenced yard is great for pets. Large windows throughout offers natural light. Just minutes from shopping and dining. Don't miss this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $239,900
-
- Updated
