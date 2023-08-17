Happy Birthday wishes to: Barrison Cayce Blair on August 19, Jacob Wynn on August 19, Garrett Hale on August 19, Walker Jenkins on August 19, Tanner Kincer on August 19, Molly Johnson on August 19, Rena Arnold on August 19, Jodi Davis on August 20, Larry Osley on August 20, Bronwyn Lyall on August 20, Ella Miller on August 20, Tylar Osley on August 20, Grant Viars on August 21, Faye Moore on August 21, Tim Crockett on August 23, Kelly Rosenbaum on August 23, Bobby Williams on August 25.

Happy Anniversary wishes to: James and Amy Bear on August 19.

Deepest sympathy is sent to the family of Jimmy Crigger, Beverly Irvin Sage and Martha Corvin.

Crockett Chapel United Methodist Church in Cripple Creek will have an Ice Cream Supper on Saturday, August 19, at 5 p.m. There will be BBQ and hot dogs and several flavors of ice cream.

West End Methodist Church will have a Pocketbook and Shoe Sale on Saturday, August 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Some are new and some slightly used. No food will be served. There will be things for men, women and children.

There will be a Blood Drive at Wythe County Community Hospital in the First Floor Classroom on Wednesday, August 23, at 11 a.m. This is sponsored by the American Red Cross.

Agape Food Pantry Yard Sale Fundraiser will be held on Saturday, August 26. Crafters and vendors are welcome and this will be at the Wytheville Moose Lodge. Tables must be reserved and paid by August 19. Setup will be 7-9 a.m. and tables are $25 and the sale will run 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be door prizes. Bring a food donation for a free door prize entry. Proceeds will go to the Agape Food Pantry.

Barren Springs Volunteer Fire Department will have a Fish Fry on Sunday, September 10, 11 a.m. until gone. The menu is Fried Catfish, French Fries, Corn, Green Beans, Hush Puppies, Slaw, Dessert and a drink for $12 adults and $6 for kids.

Mickey and I attended the fundraiser at Ivanhoe Fire Department last Saturday for Donnie Widner. I know he and his family appreciates all the hard work that was put into this and all those that came. Keep Donnie and his family in your prayers as this is going to be a long hard road and that the kidney transplant goes great.

Congratulations to Tyler and Kat McCall Carrico on the birth of their daughter, Adalynne Anne, who was born on August 14. Kat is a former teacher at Speedwell Elementary School.

Now that school is in full session, remember to watch out for the school buses and the children standing on the side of the road waiting on the bus to pick them up. I hope all the kids, students and staff have a great year.

Prayer concerns are: Verna Henley, Tim Carter, Jo Crigger, Glenda Lowe, Linda Youngblood, Donnie Widner, Bo Testerman, Pam Wynn, Donna Jonas, Danny Jonas, Clyde King, Sr., Jane Lundy, Rachel Dix, Rabbit Catron, Steve King, Shirley Bartleson, Phyllis Stamper, Buster Hounshell, Jamie Hinkle, Helen Thomas, Aiden Buckingham, Greg Hash, Norma Willis, Jackie Peery, Billy Bartleson, David Havens, Kevin Welch, Jim Barnett, Beth Crigger, Lauretta Smith, Billy Debord, Becki McCobin, the people in Hawaii, all the mass shootings, for the safety of the students, teachers and staff this school year, those in the war zone, the sick and shut ins, the homeless, all first responders, our country, the economy, especially for the unsaved, yourself and your family.

Until next time: 10 verses to pray over your kids for school. 1. Ephesians 4:32-ask God to help them be kind 2. Joshua 1:9-praise God for always be with them 3. Proverbs 10:9-ask God to help them walk in integrity this year 4. Psalm 56:3-ask God to help them put their trust in Him 5. Philippians 4:6-7-ask God to help them not worry 6. Luke 2:52-ask God to help them grow this year 7. Proverbs 17-17-pray for their friends 8. Colossians 3:23-ask God to help them work hard 9. James 1:5-ask God to give them wisdom 10. Philippians 4:12-pray for their contentment in all circumstances. God bless each of you and have a great week.