Students earn honors listing

A number of Smyth County residents have earned distinction in their academic pursuits.

Carson-Newman UniversityThe following Carson-Newman University students made Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester: Heidi Adams, of Atkins; Elijah Eller and Rebecca Martin, of Chilhowie; and Bly Smith, of Marion.

Smith also earned her degree, a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, from Carson-Newman, graduating following the fall 2022 semester. The university awards Dean’s List honors to students earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while taking 12 or more credit hours.

Concord UniversityLucas Doss, of Chilhowie, was named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Concord University.

The list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who were registered for a minimum of 12 Concord credit hours and have attained a grade point average of 3.5 or above at the end of the semester.

