2 Bedroom Home in Bland - $248,000

2 BR 2.5 BA home on +/-9.98 beautiful acres in Bland County, VA. 2 car attached garage, 2 ponds, paved driveway, large equipment shed, and outdoor woodturning stove. Interior features include a large master bedroom, potential 3rd bedroom, partial unfinished basement, laminate or wood flooring through much of the home, brick fireplace and wood stove for additional heat sources, and more. New metal roof and two heat pumps for heating and cooling. Home is served by a spring with deeded access. Amazing country views from the covered front porch overlooking the gigantic pond out front and wildlife in your backyard as your neighbors! Located only a little over 4 miles from I-77 in between Bluefield, WV and Wytheville, VA.