Chilhowie edges Patrick Henry

The Warriors of Chilhowie played their best volleyball in late-October and early-November last season in winning the Region 1D tournament and advancing to the state semifinals.

It appears they are rolling at the right time in 2022 as well.

Fifth-seeded Chilhowie collected a 25-10, 23-25, 25-20, 14-25, 15-13 win over top-seeded Patrick Henry in the semifinals of the Hogoheegee District tournament and clinched a regional tourney bid in the process.

Head coach Laura Robinson’s squad avenged two regular-season losses to Patrick Henry.

Just call them the Road Warriors.

Chilhowie won at Rural Retreat on Monday and 24 hours later posted a win over PH in a match that didn’t end until a couple of minutes after 10 p.m.

Gate City shuts out Battle

Peyton Taylor set the pace with 33 assists, eight digs, six kills and four aces as the Gate City Blue Devils bested John Battle in the semifinals of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Riley Blevins (34 digs), Riley Hall (11 kills), Makayla Bays (17 kills, 11 digs, five aces) and Lexi Ervin (seven kills) were standouts for the second-seeded Blue Devils (19-7) as well.

Battle (19-7) was led by Jacqueline Hill’s five kills. Makenzie Smith (eight assists, four kills), Allison Smith (16 digs) and Molly Little (four kills) were also strong in defeat for the Trojans.

Union blanks Abingdon

The Bears established a single-season program record for victories as the hit parade of Jordan Shuler (11 kills), Shay Henderson (11 kills), Isabella Blagg (nine kills) and Olivia Light (seven kills) led the way.

Union (26-2) hosts archrival Gate City in Thursday’s title match in what will be the fourth meeting between the teams this season.

Brooke Bailey’s 40 assists and Gracie Gibson’s 23 digs were also key to the victory.

Abingdon (10-15) received 11 kills and 14 digs from Gracie Statzer.

Riley Cvetkovski (15 digs), Ella Kiser (12 digs, 11 assists, six kills), Katy Creasy (nine assists) and Rebecca Bolick (nine kills) were the other stat leaders for AHS.

Battle takes out Wise

Molly Little had a big-time performance with 11 kills as the John Battle Trojans took a 25-21, 26-24, 25-21 win over Wise County Central Monday night in the opening round of the Mountain 7 District volleyball tournament.

The third-seeded Trojans (19-6) face No. 2 Gate City Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a semifinal match in Big Stone Gap.

After wrapping up the regular-season with a four-set win over Central on Thursday, Battle bested the Warriors again four days later.

Mackenzie Smith (16 assists, 16 digs, seven kills), Jacqueline Hill (13 digs) and Allison Smith (20 digs) were standouts for the Trojans as well.

Abingdon bests Ridgeview

Riley Cvetkovski had 24 digs and established a new single-season program record in that category as Abingdon recorded a 25-12, 25-23, 17-25, 26-24 win over Ridgeview in the first round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Ella Kiser’s 19-assist, 12-kill performance, Gracie Statzer’s 21-kill, 14-dig masterpiece and Katy Creasy’s 15 assists also helped AHS advance to face homestanding Union in tonight’s tournament semifinals.

Makinley Owens (32 assists), Leah Sutherland (13 kills), Caiti Mullins (17 digs), Tsega Mullins (11 kills) and Braelynn Strouth (16 digs, 10 kills) were the top performers for Ridgeview.

Lebanon stops Holston

The quintet of Morgan Varney, Jules Stanley, Gracie Crabtree, Averi Russell and Rileigh Buchanan led the way for Lebanon on a 25-14, 25-8, 25-22 win over Holston in the first round of the Hogoheegee District tournament.

Third-seeded Lebanon plays No. 2 Northwood today in a semifinal match at Patrick Henry.