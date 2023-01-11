George Wythe slams Grayson

The Maroon girls improve to 8-2 swiping a 61-19 victory from Mountain Empire District foe Grayson County.

Makaylan Luttrell led a balanced attack for the George Wythe squad, pumping in 16 points.

McKenzie Tate tallied 13 points for the Maroons, which had nine different players find the bottom of the net.

Things didn’t improve for the Blue Devil fans when the boys took the floor.

George Wythe’s team proved just how good it was – or rather how Goode it was.

David Goode led the GW boys to a 78-36 rout of Grayson on Tuesday night, tossing in 28 points, powered by eight three-pointers.

Treyvon Rainey chipped in 13 points as all 11 players who suited up for the GW team cracked the scoring column.

The Maroons exploded for 39 second quarter points in the lopsided victory.

Rural Retreat harnesses Holston

The Indian girls continued to shine on Tuesday and Brelyn Moore continued to impress as Rural Retreat stung the Cavaliers 51-15 in a Hogoheegee showdown.

Moore recorded her 10th double-double of the season, knocking down 13 points and pulling down 10 boards for the Indians.

Annabelle Fiscus led the scoring, tossing in 16 points as the 10-4 Indians remained undefeated in the Hogo.

After the opening frame, Holston managed just eight point the remainder of the game.

Cavaliers crush RR boys

The Indians didn’t have an answer for the dominant performance from the Cavaliers’ Cole Caywood.

Caywood sunk 31 pints and pulled down 13 rebounds as Holston whipped Rural Retreat 86-47.

Connor Finley tossed in another 23 points for the Cavs, making the two of them enough to prevail in the Hogoheegee matchup.

Gatlin Hight led the Rural Retreat brigade with 15 points, and Caleb Roberts supplied 11 points.

SWIMMING

At Marion

GIRLS

Team Results

Galax 92 George Wythe, 70, Marion 65, Patrick Henry 33, Fort Chiswell 8.

Individual Winners

200 Medley Relay: Galax (Cocke, Chavez, Fant, Todd) 2:13.79; 200 Free: Charla King (GW) 2:19.90; 200 IM: Lydia Sprano (GW) 2:27.80; 50 Free: Raygan Cocke (G) 27.78; 100 Fly: Sophia Chavez (GX) 1:12.21; 100 Free: Lydia Sprano (GW) 1:01.48; 500 Free: Carrie-Sage Dalton (GW) 6:10.07; 200 Free Relay: GX (Justice, Fant, Todd, Cocke) 1:49.42; 100 Back: Carrie-Sage Dalton (GW) 1:08.51; 100 Breast: Phoebe Fant (GX) 1:28.20; 400 Free relay: GW (Collins, King, Dalton, Sprano) 4:30.56.

BOYS

Team Results

George Wythe 78, Marion 65, Galax 58, Rural Retreat 9, Patrick Henry 8.

Individual Winners

200 Medley Relay: M (Veselik, Halsey, Singleton, Jennings) 2:06.22; 200 Free: Joseph Puckett (GW) 2:01.77; 200 IM: Jesse Collins (GW) 2:30.27; 50 Free: Dacoda Singleton (M) 25.95; 100 Fly: Dacoda Singleton (M) 1:06.87; 100 Free: Jesse Collins (GW) 57.49; 500 Free: Ethan Veselik (M) 6:33.21; 200 Free Relay: GW (DeReuf, Collins, Terry, Puckett) 1:49.42; 100 Back: Sawyer Jennings (M) 1:07.07; 100 Breast: Joseph Puckett (GW) 1:14.15; 400 Free Relay: GW (Buchanan, Terry, Collins, Puckett) 4:04.38.