4 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $150,000

  • Updated
This 4 bedroom 2 and half bath home is a must see. Plenty of room for a big family, can be a starter home or for someone looking to relocate. The home boasts a large open deck in the back with an above ground pool. The home has a flat yard with an out building. The home boasts both a living room and a large den downstairs. There is a large eat in kitchen that boosts a large pantry for storage. This home is priced to sell. Please give me call today to schedule your viewing, this one won't last long.

