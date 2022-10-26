Officials designate Smyth as a Green Light for Veterans County

Wednesday evening, the county courthouse took on a green hue and in the coming weeks officials hope local residents will also take part in Operation Green Light and add at least one green lightbulb to their homes.

The operation is a growing national initiative to raise awareness about the unique challenges that many veterans face and help make them aware of resources that are available to them.

Last week, the Board of Supervisors designated Smyth County as a Green Light for Veterans County and declared October through Veterans Day, Nov. 11, “as a time to salute and honor the service and sacrifice of our men and women in uniform transitioning from Active Service” and all veterans.

The supervisors presented a resolution documenting their support of Operation Green Light to representatives of Marion’s VFW post.

That resolution read, in part, “Smyth County encourages its citizens in patriotic tradition to recognize the importance of honoring all those who made immeasurable sacrifices to preserve freedom by displaying a green light in a window of their place of business or residence.”

The National Association of Counties is spearheading the project, building off its successful launch in New York.

“Operation Green Light is a simple way to express our collective appreciation for the public service of our veterans,” said NACo President Denise Winfrey. “We encourage everyone to join us in displaying a green light for our veterans and to also reflect on how we, as a nation and at the county level, assist our military service personal back into civilian life upon completion of their service to our country.”

While the county will light the courthouse, residents and businesses are urged to take part by changing one light bulb in their house to a green bulb. It can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see, or an interior light that may spark conversations.

Individuals can share their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.

“Since the tragedy of September 11, 2001, our nation’s voluntary military force members, and their families, have made immense sacrifices for our safety and security over a two-decade period. Similar to the sacrifices of previous generations of our armed forces, this service to country also often results in significant stress to many of the veterans who served in times of war and conflict. We want to make sure our veterans and their families know that their service mattered, that we are grateful for their sacrifices, and that it is now our turn to make sure they are served by their county government and our community,” said a NACo document.

In the supervisors’ resolution, they said, “Smyth County seeks to honor these individuals who have paid the high price for freedom by placing themselves in harm’s way for the good of all; and… veterans continue to serve our community in the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, religious groups, civil service, and by functioning as County Veteran Service Officers in 29 states to help fellow former service members access more than $52 billion in federal health, disability and compensation benefits each year.”

The resolution also noted that active military members who are transitioning from military service are at a high risk for suicide during their first year after military service.

NACo noted that veterans make up about 11% of homeless adults. Some 70% of those veterans also experience substance abuse, and 50% live with mental illnesses like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).”

Additionally, as of 2019, 11.7 million veterans were over the age of 65, which is about 61% of all veterans.

Operation-greenlight.org says, “The mission is to show support for veterans of all military conflicts, with a special emphasis on the veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as raise awareness about the challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.”

In their resolution, supervisors said, “Smyth County appreciates the sacrifices of our United States Military Personnel and believes specific recognition should be granted.”

Supervisors’ Chair Charlie Atkins, who is a veteran, asked people to also remember veterans’ families, saying that they also make major sacrifices.

“Say a prayer for them too,” he said.

Atkins also expressed his gratitude for the county schools’ programs recognizing veterans. “It’s humbling to be there with little kids as a veteran,” he said.