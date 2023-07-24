Summer break is coming to a close. Parents are poised to buy fewer snacks as kids ready for the new school year and law enforcement in Smyth County are gearing up for their annual National Night Out events and school supply giveaways set for August 1.

Now in its fourth year in the county, National Night Out is an event held by participating police agencies across the country to help foster positive relationships between communities and the agencies that police them.

“We’ve always had great community support here in Marion and this event is just another way to bolster that and keep the community ties strong,” said Marion Police Lt. Rusty Hamm.

Hosted by the Marion PD with support from Marion Fire-EMS, Virginia State Police, Hungry Mother State Park Police and the Department of Wildlife Resources, the Marion event will allow residents—particularly youth— the chance to interact with their community’s first responders, check out patrol and fire vehicles and a medical helicopter, and take a break from the summer heat with free admission to the town’s waterpark, where the event will be held. Following the festivities the PD will raffle off bicycles donated by local businesses.

Over at the Chilhowie Town Park, attendees will get the chance to check out police equipment, watch K9 demonstrations, cool off with a water slide, listen to live music by From the Edge and be treated to free food and drinks. Hosted by the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, the Chilhowie and Saltville police departments and the Virginia State Police, the event will also feature cool door prizes to be given away.

“National Night Out is a good way for the community to come see law enforcement in their community and see that we’re just like everybody else and see – especially for our kids—that we’re here to help, not just put people in jail," said Sheriff Chip Shuler.

Both events will also feature school supply giveaways to help local students prepare for the new school year.

“This is a way for us to give back to the youth in our community, because they are tomorrow and we want to help them out in every small way we can,” Hamm said.

To make the giveaways possible, the law enforcement agencies are currently holding backpack and school supply drives at each office.

Thus far, Shuler said the sheriff’s office lobby is filling up quickly. Those supplies will soon be transferred to a Smyth County school bus, which the agency hopes to pack with backpacks, binders, pencils, paper and other much-needed supplies for the coming school year.

“We just want to make sure everybody has the stuff they need to start school with,” Shuler said.

Likewise, the Marion PD has already begun collecting donated supplies from local businesses. This Saturday, they’ll also hold a Pack the Cruiser event at the Marion Walmart from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to bring in more donations.

Those interested in donating may bring supplies by any of the county’s law enforcement agencies through the end of the week or visit the Marion Walmart the day of the Pack the Cruiser event.

National Night Out events will kick off at 6 p.m. on August 1.