 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rural Retreat, George Wythe grapplers win

  • 0

Indian fans were treated to an old-fashioned dual on Wednesday as Rural Retreat wrestlers hosted Abingdon.

The Falcons fell fast and hard in the meet-up, losing 60-18 overall and claiming just one contested match.

George Wythe grappler bested Pulaski County 39-24. Jaxon Ward, wrestling at 126 pounds, pinned Brayden Fowkles and at 144 pounds Zane Perkins pinned Austin McNeil. At 150 pounds, Tyler Horton took a 5-2 win over Molly Keller. Logan Ward, at 165, pinned Patricia Eubanks in the only contested bouts.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jury awards $4 million in Virginia prison death case

Jury awards $4 million in Virginia prison death case

On the day before Robert Boley’s death, the prison nurse wouldn’t see him. Court records detail how, at the urging of his fellow inmates, Boley lay down in front of the prison medical bay, in the hopes that Arleathia Peck, the on-duty nurse, would take his chest pain seriously.