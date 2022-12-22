Rural Retreat, George Wythe grapplers win

Indian fans were treated to an old-fashioned dual on Wednesday as Rural Retreat wrestlers hosted Abingdon.
The Falcons fell fast and hard in the meet-up, losing 60-18 overall and claiming just one contested match.
George Wythe grappler bested Pulaski County 39-24. Jaxon Ward, wrestling at 126 pounds, pinned Brayden Fowkles and at 144 pounds Zane Perkins pinned Austin McNeil. At 150 pounds, Tyler Horton took a 5-2 win over Molly Keller. Logan Ward, at 165, pinned Patricia Eubanks in the only contested bouts.