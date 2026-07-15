Virginians urged to stop decline of box turtles by reporting sightings Jul 15, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 Woodland box turtles can be found in a variety of habitats, including hardwood forests, mixed oak-pine forests, pine flatwoods, maritime forests, hardwood swamps and areas bordering agricultural land. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Virginia Herpetological Society is encouraging residents to report woodland box turtle sightings to help better understand and conserve the species across the state.kAm(@@5=2?5 3@I EFCE=6D 2C6 2>@?8 ':C8:?:2’D >@DE 6?4@F?E6C65 C6AE:=6D[ 3FE 4@?D6CG2E:@?:DED 2C6 :?4C62D:?8=J 4@?46C?65 23@FE A@AF=2E:@? 564=:?6D 42FD65 3J 923:E2E =@DD[ C@25 >@CE2=:EJ 2?5 4@==64E:@? 7@C E96 A6E EC256] p44@C5:?8 E@ E96 ':C8:?:2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 (:=5=:76 #6D@FC46D[ H@@5=2?5 3@I EFCE=6 A@AF=2E:@?D 2C6 6DE:>2E65 E@ 92G6 564=:?65 3J baT @G6C E96 =2DE 46?EFCJ]k^AmkAm“r:E:K6? 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