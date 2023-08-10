A Texas man at the center of a drug trafficking ring that brought large quantities of high-purity methamphetamine into Southwest Virginia has been sentenced to spend the next 25 years in federal prison.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 46-year-old Alonso Cantu-Cantu was a major source of supply for the conspiracy, which distributed more than 72 pounds of crystal meth and more than 13 pounds of cocaine into the region and into Central Virginia.

The six-year investigation began as one into street-level drug dealers in Smyth County and has led to the convictions of 26 defendants.

According to evidence presented at trial in April, Cantu-Cantu received the methamphetamine in 55-gallon drums transported into the US in water tanks directly from sources in Mexico.

According to the release, Cantu-Cantu then redistributed the drugs through Indiana distributors, whose supply chain ran through the region from Harrisonburg to Bristol, with many of the transactions orchestrated through another major trafficker who was incarnated in multiple Virginia prisons throughout the conspiracy.

During the course of the investigation, law enforcement seized nearly 10 pounds of meth, roughly 4.5 ounces of heroine, more than three ounces of cocaine and seven firearms. The estimated street value of the meth and cocaine distributed during the conspiracy sits at more than $1.4 million.

The investigation was led by the DEA’s Bristol, Virginia office with assistance from the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office. Assistance also came from the Washington County Sheriff’s, the Abingdon Police Department, the Virginia Department of Corrections, the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority and several other Virginia agencies, as well as agencies in Indiana and Alabama.