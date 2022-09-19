Bland County resort wins top honors (copy)

A beautiful resort in rural Bland County has captured the number one spot on a list of U.S. resorts for the second year in a row.

Eupepsia Wellness Resort was voted #1 Best Health & Wellness Resort in the U.S. for 2022.

Based on its nomination by an expert panel and overwhelming public praise in USA Today’s Readers’ Choice, Eupepsia continues to exceed guests’ expectations, with a highly personalized wellness offering that delivers deeply transformative benefits, earning it consistent five-star ratings on Trip Advisor and Google reviews.

“Unanimous 5-star reviews are no surprise. A retreat here is the best gift you can give yourself. Conventional spas are a band aid. My one week retreat helped me reboot my all around wellness from the inside out,” wrote Stacy B. in her Trip Advisor review.

Over the past year, the boutique resort along the Appalachian Trail has further elevated its wellness experience with premium additions to its facilities and new cutting-edge treatments as part of its drive to deliver the latest developments in health and wellness.

Set on 256 acres of welcoming, open grounds, the resort provides an immersive and integrated approach to wellness with real-time curation for a truly transformative experience. Guests are given a personalized program tailored to their bio-individual needs with chef-prepared, plant-based, balanced meals tailored to different body types as well as advanced health screenings combined with traditional Ayurveda-based and progressive therapies.

The center offers 26 double bedrooms, a restaurant serving healthy meals, a kid’s area, a multi-purpose gym as well as other recreation areas and facilities. There is horseback riding, hiking, mountain bike riding, and activities in the gym, including basketball, volleyball, indoor soccer and tennis. There is a training area with equipment including cardiovascular machines, and agility training areas suitable for all levels of training from youth to high-level athletes.

The aqua center features wellness programs, a therapy pool, a Jacuzzi, herbal steam room and heated lounge chairs. There are yoga sessions and walking meditation available.

Co-founder Hussein (Sushil) Murad, a former Ford Motor Co. executive, had visited family in the Bland County area for many years. His family has a home near the center.

According to Murad, the name Eupepsia is derived from Latin and refers to good digestion. Good digestion does not stop at digesting food but extends to digesting every aspect of your life, he added.

“Eating is at the heart of the Eupepsia offering and we use food as medicine along with ancient and modern methods to create a balance in body, mind and spirit,” Murad said.

The family-style meals are vegetarian and focus on reducing acidity within the body which has been proven to prevent many lifestyle diseases, he added.

The center is designed as a holistic environment that can help families spend their vacations together.

“We believe that the Eupepsia Family Center offers a valuable opportunity for total immersion with far-reaching health and wellness benefits,” Murad said. “With the holistic approach we offer to balanced eating, fitness and recreation, we can help families benefit from a shared vacation to adopt healthy habits that will become permanent lifestyles.”

Bland County officials congratulated Eupepsia for the distinguished award.

“What a great honor,” said Randy Johnson, chair of the Board of Supervisors. “Eupepsia is a wonderful facility that provides excellent health and wellness services in the most beautiful location in the world, Bland County.”

Eupepsia has obtained multiple recognitions for its boutique resort services since it opened. Nestled in a picturesque valley, Eupepsia has consistently achieved five-star ratings on Trip Advisor and Google reviews.

According to the recent release from USA Today, Eupepsia achieved its current recognition above health and wellness resorts located in well-known tourist locations such as Boone, Miami, Hilton Head, and Malibu.

“It is excellent to see a resort facility located in Bland County listed with these other notable locations,” said Eric Workman, county administrator. “The awards and five-star ratings obtained by the team at Eupepsia is a testament to their dedication in providing a world-class health and wellness experience in a state-of-the-art facility. Bland County is a breathtaking destination for tourism and Bland County welcomes visitors as they come to experience the natural beauty and wonderful facilities at Eupepsia.”

For more information, please visit www.eupepsia.com, contact 276-722-0584 or info@eupepsia.com and follow @eupepsiaWellnessResort on Facebook and @eupepsia on Instagram.