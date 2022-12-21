Tigers, Tornado tangle

Honaker, Richlands split

Peyton Musick put 16 points in the scorebook and Honaker’s defensive delivered in a non-district victory over the Blue Tornado.

Honaker bested Richlands 57-22.

On the girls’ side, Richlands got by the Tigers 55-43.

Richlands freshman Annsley Trivette continued the fine start to her high school hoops career with a 29-point performance in the Blue Tornado’s road win over Honaker.

Alayna McNulty led Honaker with 14 points.

Bulldogs best Indians

In a Danny Jonas Memorial Christmas Tournament first-round game played during the day, it was all about Maddie Day, as Tazewell hung a 54-51 loss on Rural Retreat.

The Tazewell standout torched the nets to the tune of 32 points as the Bulldogs advanced in the event held at Fort Chiswell.

Brelyn Moore led the way for Rural Retreat with a 24-point, 11-rebound showing.

Dogs edge River View

Tre Blankenship drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer as Tazewell won 64-61 over River View, West Virginia.

Gavin Duty’s 27 points and Carter Creasy’s 20 points were also vital as the Bulldogs overcame a double-digit deficit to rally for the victory.

Warriors roll to win over Tazewell

Zac Hall scored 22 points and the Chilhowie Warriors rolled to an 88-53 non-district boys basketball win over the visiting Tazewell Bulldogs on Monday night.

Chilhowie (4-1) led 54-30 at halftime against a team they edged 74-71 back on Dec. 2.

Aidan Bartuski (19 points) and Will Goodwin (18 points) also scored in double digits. The Warriors drained 13 3-pointers.

Senior Gavin Duty led Tazewell with a dozen points.