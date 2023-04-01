How many of you have ever listened to a news reporter’s commentary concerning some important speech? Most of the time, I feel that they did not even listen to the speech they are supposed to be commenting on. Instead, they are more concerned about telling you what they think was said, and that being covered by a blanket of their opinions. I believe it’s best to listen to the speech and then turn off the news fabricators.

The same is true with biblical commentaries? Years ago, I was in my office, studying for a sermon. I was searching several commentaries when I became disillusioned by their inability to agree on anything. Five commentaries offered five different views. It hit me that something is very wrong. The truth got lost in the midst of opinions. Only the truth can set you free. In many cases the truth can become veiled by opinion.

Remember that in Christ there is but one body — one bride of Christ. When the rapture (catching away) takes place, only one church will go. It won’t be called by any of the hundreds of names man has given to his opinionated worship group. It will be called The Redeemed, The Born Again, The Blood Bought, The Bride, The Overcomers.

The Church is divided but not by anything that God has done. Divisions in the body of Christ have all been made by man according to his opinions or preferences. Might I say that the devil is very happy about it. Do you realize what would happen if we all acted like we were a part of the same Church that Jesus started? Instead of small entities we would be the largest single authority on the Earth. Our influence would extend all around the world instead of just our little corner.

Many different religious bodies exist and all of them have their beginning in connection with some person: Muhammad, Buddha, Marx, and dozens of others.

When Jesus was talking with Peter, a very interesting subject arose about the Church that Jesus would build.

Matthew 16:15-18 He saith unto them, But whom say ye that I am? And Simon Peter answered and said, Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God. And Jesus answered and said unto him, Blessed art thou, Simon Barjona: for flesh and blood hath not revealed it unto thee, but my Father which is in heaven. And I say also unto thee, That thou art Peter, and upon this rock I will build my church; and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.

The discussion begins with a question and ends with a proclamation. Jesus asks Peter, “Who am I?” Peter responds with: “Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God.”

Every building must have a foundation. Today we pour cement foundations all around the base of the house. Back then, they used one massive cornerstone. Peter’s name is translated to a stone or a rock but not a cornerstone. The cornerstone is revealed in Peter’s answer. Jesus, the Son of God, would become the cornerstone of the Church that Jesus would build. You, I, and Peter are stones that must fitly frame together to build the church upon the foundation the Jesus is the Son of God. For only by and through the name of Jesus can one be saved. Not by Peter.

The Church is a sleeping giant that the devil fears will awaken and take away his hold that presently grips our nation and the world. Evil is growing, hearts are getting cold, and the truth is under attack. The giant is being aroused by the revival that is going on and continues to grow — a little here and a little there. Hearts and minds are being opened and the Church is seeing the need to arise as one, based upon there is but one salvation and only by Jesus can one be saved. Put your opinions and preferences aside. Let the Church be the Church and the devil be put on notice that the Church is tired of division and strife. Tired of his evil and deception. Tired of his turning people against people. Some because they are greedy. Some because they are just evil. But in the body of Christ there is but only one people, embodied in one group. I don’t care where you came from, what church you belonged to, or the color of our skin. In Christ we are better than that.

I long for a revival that erases denominations, races, and social standings.

Will you please forward this to all your friends and families?