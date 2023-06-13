To be named to the Dean's list a student must be a full-time student and receive a 3.6 GPA for the semester.

Those named to the list include: Austin Allison, Emma Allison, Spencer Carter, Cami Debusk, Seth DeBusk, Timothy Frye, Amy Harris and Kady Harris, all of Saltville; Abby Blevins, Anna Blevins and Easton Medley, all of Sugar Grove; Grace Campbell, Katelyn Dancy, Cobain Edwards, Jacob Hall, Ashlee Jordan, Bailey King; Kirsten Lefler, Amelia Linford, Caleb Patton, Thomas Vanhoozer and Hayley Wolfe, all of Marion; Molly Doss of Chilhowie; Ryley Sawyer of Atkins; Ethan Breeding, Gracie Daniels, Dalton Fore, Cade Mullins, Madison Osborne; Kaylee Rector, Elizabeth Russell, Abigail Street, Julia Street, Sarah Thomas, Ryan Woodlee and Wyatt Wright, all of Glade Spring; Maggie Buchanan, Bryce Cobler, Bailey Moore, Hollie Osborne, Drew Sturgill and Breanna Yarber, all of Meadowview; and Austin Demeritt of Emory.