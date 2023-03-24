A Marion man is facing a felony charge after Smyth County investigators say he made an online threat toward Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler.

According to a criminal complaint filed with 47-year-old Robert Allen Hutton’s arrest warrant, Hutton posted on his Facebook page that he wanted to “smack the f—-ing soul outta Chip.”

The sheriff’s office’s Facebook page was tagged in the post, which has since been removed.

When asked about the post, Hutton admitted that he had made it and told an investigator that he “stood behind it,” according to the complaint.

It is unclear what prompted the post.

Arrested Thursday morning and released on a $3,500 secured bond, Hutton is charged with making a written threat.