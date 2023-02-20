Chilhowie wrestlers picked up some medals at the VHSL Class 1 state tournament in Salem on Saturday.

Leading to the Warrior crew to a ninth-place team finish, two Chilhowie wrestlers finished in third-place at the state meet.

At 113 pounds, Jaxson Guinn finished with the bronze, pinning GW’s Jaxon Ward in the second period to claim third.

The Chilhowie 120-pounder, Nate Widener, took third with a 10-0 victory over Jack Hughes of Fort Chiswell.

Jordan Crisanto, at 175 pounds, also made the medal stand for the Warriors, claiming sixth place. In his final match, Crisanto dropped a 2-1 decision to Buffalo Gap’s Jeffery Hildebrand.

Ethan Doss represented the Warriors at 215 pounds, and Cress Aeman wrestled at 285 for Chilhowie.

Marion Senior High sent one wrestler to the state tournament, 138-pound Isaac Eddy.