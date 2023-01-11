Tazewell tips Bearcats

The Lady Bulldogs slid past Virginia High 59-52 on Tuesday night.

The Maddies combined for 33 points and 21 boards for Tazewell.

Maddie Gillespie pumped in 19 points for the Dogs and hauled down 15 rebounds while Maddie Day supplied 14 points and six boards. Day also had seven steals on the night.

Ashton Rowe chipped in a dozen points for the home-standing Tazewell crew. Brooke Nunley finished with 11.

Virginia High swipes win

The boy Bearcats claimed a Southwest District victory over the homestanding Bulldogs, 69-56.

Aquemini Martin wrapped up a double-double for Virginia High, tossing in 12 points and hauling down 13 rebounds. Martin also had eight blocks, just missing a triple-double.

Dante Worley chipped in 27 points for the Cats, tacking on seven rebounds.

Deonta Mozell finished with 11 points.

Blues blast Graham

Richlands, led by freshman Annsley Trivette, whipped county and district rival Graham 54-8 on Tuesday.

Trivette finished with 20 points. She also hauled down five rebounds and had four assists, three steals and a block in the Southwest District win.

The ninth-grader is averaging 27.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.

Graham managed just two points in the second half.

G-Men whip Tornado

Markel Ray scored 27 points as Graham recorded a lopsided Southwest District win, beating Richlands 75-49.

Connor Roberts added 13 points and Jacob Pruitt tallied 12 points in the victory.

Lane Reynolds and Colton Mullins led Richlands with 17 points apiece.

Tops for Taylor Ray

Averett University freshman Taylor Ray, a Tazewell grad, tallied a season-high 13 points on Jan. 4 in a 75-47 Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s basketball loss to Washington & Lee.

She is averaging 6.5 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest.