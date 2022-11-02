 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decorate Floyd event planned

decorate floyd

A decorate Floyd event is set for Saturday at the June Bug Center. 

 Submitted photo

Floyd Flower Power  will host a “Make Things to Decorate Floyd for the Holidays” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the June Bug Center.

The gathering will work on putting lights in wire snowmen, making flowers from cans, crafting bows and creating wreaths.

All the decorations will be shared with the community by sprucing up the town for the holidays.

If you have craft ideas or lights and decorations to donate, or just want to hang out with other creative people, stop by.

The group has supplies, tools and plans. Children over 10 can participate. There will be some sharp tools and edges so younger children’s activities will be limited and need to be supervised.

