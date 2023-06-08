Fellow Citizens,

The cool temperatures that we have been enjoying will soon be replaced by warmer/hot temperatures. Let’s refresh our knowledge of the state guidelines regarding hot weather tips for our pets. As of July 20, 2022, under state law, companion animals aren’t allowed to be tethered outside in 90-degree weather in Virginia. During heat, keep pets indoors when possible, limit outdoor exercise, provide pets with additional cool water sources, consider dog bootees for hot pavement (hold your barefoot on the ground for seven seconds, if it’s too hot for bare feet it’s too hot for bare paws), never chain your pets, don’t leave your pet in a vehicle unattended, keep long hair animals coats trimmed down, take extra precautions if your animal is older, obese or short nosed, and look for signs of heatstroke, including panting, vomiting, warm-dry skin or collapsing.

Words of Wisdom from the Wytheville Police Department

Secure your belongings this summer so you do not become a victim to “smash and grab” thieves. In almost every case of smash and grab, the suspects are not local to the community, passing through the area, and stop at the next town to use the credit cards they stole before the victim can cancel them. Even with your vehicle locked, make sure all valuables, purses, wallets, and electronics are stored out of site. Smash and grab thieves are opportunists, they don’t take the time to go through a vehicle to look for valuables but look for things in plain sight so they can make a quick heist and escape. Remember this when you are traveling this summer for vacation, sporting events, concerts, or shopping. Hide your valuables and lock the car.

Chautauqua 2023

Chautauqua is just around the corner. Beginning with the Balloon Glow on Friday, June 16, and running through Saturday, June 24. Come out and enjoy all the different events and music. Don’t miss a thing, go to https://www.wythe-arts.org/chautauqua, for the complete schedule.

Follow Up on Composting

There is a vendor at the Wytheville Farmers Market that will graciously except your compost. They will only except fruits/vegetables/eggshells (no meat/no bones/no grease). The compost material needs to be frozen when you bring it in, this prevents bad odors, etc. Remember when you are meal prepping, grab that bag out of the freezer, add your scraps, and drop the bag off during open Farmers Market hours only. The summer hours are Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

Museums: “Giving Back to Our Community”

Wythe-Co Wednesdays! Every Wednesday in June and July, the museums operated by the Town of Wytheville, will offer FREE admission for all Wythe County residents. This will begin Wednesday, June 7. The Thomas J. Boyd Museum, Great Lakes to Florida Highway Museum, and Wythe County Decorative Arts-Willowbrook Jackson/ Umberger Homestead will be open for regular tour hours from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (closed for lunch 12-1). Visitors will need to show a driver’s license or other proof of residency.

The Blue Star Museums Project is a nationwide event and a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star families, in collaboration with the Department of The Defense, and museums across America to offer free admission to the nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families, including the National Guard and Reserves. This event is underway and will continue through Labor Day, September 4, 2023.

Did You Know?

The Town of Wytheville Treasurers Office, located inside the Municipal Building at 150 East Monroe Street, will be closed for training on June 20 & 21, 2023.

New River Conservancy/New River Cleanup/Wythe County - Join them for a New River cleanup on Saturday June 17, 2023. They will meet at the Ivanhoe boat ramp in Carroll County and take out at Austinville in Wythe County, covering almost five miles of river. For more details, visit https://newriverconservancy.org/event/wythe-county-river-cleanup/

That no person shall own, keep, or harbor any cats or dogs over four months of age within the town, unless such cats or dogs have been vaccinated against rabies.

Council Actions

May 8, 2023:

Postponed until May 22, 2023, Town Council meeting to take action on the request of D2U to close Main Street from 10:00 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, December 9, 2023, for A Christmas to Remember event.

Approved the request from the Wytheville Training School Cultural Center to close Franklin Street, between 5 th and 7 th Streets, and 5 th Street, between Franklin and Spring Streets, on Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., for the second annual Wytheville Training School Cultural Center Street Fair.

Approved Ordinance Number 1422, the Budget Ordinance for Fiscal Year 2023-24 on first, but not yet final, reading.

Adopted a resolution regarding the Town obtaining a loan from the United States Department of Agriculture.

Set a public hearing for the May 22, 2023, Town Council meeting to consider an increase in the Real Property Taxes.

Set a public hearing for June 12, 2023, Town Council meeting to consider financing sewer and water utility projects and authorized the Town Manager to enter into a Municipal Advisory Services Agreement with the Virginia Local Government Finance Corporation (d/b/a VML/VACO Finance) to finance a loan up to $2,266,834.

Adopted a proclamation recognizing Clerk of Council Sherry Corvin for Professional Municipal Clerks Week.

May 22, 2023:

Conducted a public hearing to consider a Master Fee and Rate Schedule, that includes increases in zoning fees, utility rates, and other various fees.

After public hearing, adopted a Master Fee and Rate Schedule with rate increases to the zoning fees, utility rates and various other fees, excluding increasing the fee for the Recreation Center Try-It Youth (4-12) and for Street Closure Requests (effective July 1, 2023).

Conducted a public hearing to consider a Real Property Tax Rate increase of $.03 per $100 valuation.

Adopted Ordinance No. 1423, an ordinance setting the Real Property Tax Rate at $.03 per $100 valuation for the Town of Wytheville, Virginia, on first and final reading (effective July 1, 2023).

Conducted a public hearing to consider Ordinance No. 1422, the Budget Ordinance for Fiscal Year 2023-24

Adopted Ordinance No. 1422, the Budget Ordinance for Fiscal Year 2023-24 on second, but not yet final, reading.

Approved the request of D2U to close Main Street between 4 th and 1 st Streets, and Tazewell and Church Streets, between Spring and Monroe Streets on Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. for A Christmas to Remember event.

Adopted a resolution recognizing the George Wythe High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Team.

Set a public hearing for the June 26, 2023, Town Council meeting to consider amendments to the Fiscal Year 2022-23 Budget

I welcome the opportunity to talk to you regarding your ideas and concerns. I can be reached by phone at (276) 223-3356 or via email at beth.taylor@wytheville.org. Written correspondence may be sent to the Wytheville Municipal Building, 150 E. Monroe Street, Wytheville, VA, 24382.