 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $100,000

4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $100,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $100,000

Check out this newly remolded home ready for its new owner. Completely updated from top to bottom, including new roof, new insulated windows, new carpeting and flooring, completely updated kitchen and bathroom with brand new appliances, new heating & air, plumbing, electrical and fresh paint. It would be perfect for a first-time buyer, a newly growing family, or anyone who wants to enjoy the views from the back porch. With laundry and bath on the main level, this could easily be used as a single level home also. Call today to set up your showing!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics