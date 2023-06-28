The annual Mal Brown/FCA Wrestling clinic was held on June 15 at Bristol Virginia High School. Appalachian State Head Coach John Mark Bentley and Virginia Tech Assistant Coach Jared Frayer served as guest clinicians. Each coach taught and demonstrated wrestling techniques and spoke to the wrestlers about their faith in Jesus Christ.
Seventy-one wrestlers and coaches from 15 schools attended the clinic. The clinic began in 2015 and is named in memory of Marion businessman and wrestling supporter Mal Brown.