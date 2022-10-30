Work is under way in Smyth and beyond to show God's love with shoeboxes

In 2021, churches in Smyth and surrounding communities packed more than 1,255 shoebox gifts to go to needy children around the globe. This year, work is under way to meet or exceed that number. However, organizers want everyone to know that there’s still time to fill a shoebox and take part in the international ministry.

The shoebox gifts are seen as an expression of God’s love and are collected annually by Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The shoeboxes are filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items—and then Samaritan’s Purse delivers them to children. For some of the children, the shoebox is the first gift they have ever received.

Anyone can pack a shoebox. Individuals, families, churches and groups fill empty shoeboxes. OCC suggests that each box include a special toy such as a doll or soccer ball. Pencils with sharpeners, crayons, and similar items are also popular.

Interested individuals can learn more about suggested gifts and how to pack a box at samaritanspurse.org/occ.

Participants are urged not to include candy; toothpaste; used or damaged items; war‑related items such as toy guns, knives or military figures; seeds; chocolate or food; liquids or lotions; medications or vitamins; breakable items; or aerosol cans.

For Smyth County and many of its neighboring localities, Marion Baptist Church serves as the drop-off location. On North Main Street near Walmart, Sonic, and Mi Puerto, the church will receive shoeboxes during National Collection Week, Nov. 14-21.

Those shoeboxes are then packed up and make their way to Boone, North Carolina, for processing.

In addition to the United States, shoebox gifts are collected in Australia, Austria, Canada, Finland, Germany, New Zealand, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

After collecting 10.5 million shoeboxes globally in 2021, Operation Christmas Child (OCC) hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach 11 million children in 2022, with 9.4 million of these boxes coming from the U.S.

Since 1993, OCC, the world’s largest Christmas project of its kind, has collected and delivered more than 198 million shoebox gifts to children in more than 170 countries and territories. This year, the project expects to collect its 200 millionth shoebox.

Over 498,000 volunteers worldwide—with nearly 200,000 of those in the U.S.—are involved in collecting, shipping and distributing shoebox gifts.

Anyone who prefers the convenience of online shopping can take part by browsing samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

Learn more about OCC on social media: Facebook @OperationChristmasChild, Twitter @occ_shoeboxes, and Instagram @operationchristmaschild.