Baseball

Grayson edges Maroons

Caleb Cheeks drove in three runs to lift Grayson County to a 4-3 Mountain Empire District road win over at the Maroons.

Makray and Maverik Goad had two hits apiece. Matthew Rector started and picked up the win for Grayson County (8-2), with Mac Goad pitching the final three innings for the save.

Owen Repass had two hits for George Wythe (3-4), Sebastian Gomez added one. Colton Green was tagged with the loss.

Indians hammer GW

Tucker Fontaine drove in two runs on two hits as the Indians captured the battle of Wythe County with a 9-1 win.

Brody Childers also drove in two runs for Rural Retreat, which is now 7-1.

Softball

Maroons best Indians

Andrea Pannell drove in six runs on two home runs as the Maroon took a 12-9 win in nine winnings

Olivia Shockley added a homer for GW.

Haylie Whitlow led Rural Retreat with three hits.

GW edges Grayson

Jordan Cannoy hustled home on an errant throw in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Maroons to a10-9 Mountain Empire District victory over the Blue Devils.

Cannoy led the Maroons with four hits, including a double, and scored two runs. Andrea Pannell hit a three-run home run in the fourth and finished with four RBIs. Samara Sheffey scored three runs and had two RBIs. Cannoy picked up the win in relief of Olivia Shockley, who struck out 11 in five innings in the circle.

Cannoy doubled leading off the seventh and then scored when the ball got away from the first baseman following a ground ball to third by Ashley Layne.