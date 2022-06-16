Chilhowie moves ahead with splash pad project

The heat is on, making swimming pools and splash pads popular destinations in Marion and Saltville. Chilhowie may join the club in time for summer next year if a planned splash pad is approved and funded.

At last week’s meeting of the Chilhowie Town Council, Town Manager John Clark said that Jeff Smarr, coordinator of recreation and special events for the town, has been working on the project and next month will make a special presentation.

Clark told the council that he and Smarr met with Mike Robinson, chair of the Smyth County Community Foundation, in May to get his insights on possible grant funding for the splash pad project.

“We presented him plans and cost estimates on the proposed project, which were done by our architect Nathan Brown of Barrington Landscape Architecture,” said Clark. Brown is expected to attend the July council meeting to discuss the project.

Clark said Robinson told him that the project should qualify under the guidelines of “offering direct and immediate or near immediate benefit to the health and well-being of Smyth County residents.”

Robinson was expected to meet with the foundation’s grant committee early this month in regard to grant applications and he would let the council know what would need to be done in seeking a grant for the splash pad project.

Estimates for the project, said Clark, range from a low of $204,197 to a high of $291,112. The council chose a middle amount of $250,000 and expects to ask the foundation for half of that in partnership with the town.

The town received a letter of support from officials with the Chilhowie Community Apple Festival and churches have also offered support. Clark said all information regarding the splash pad project would be consolidated for the council’s consideration.

Clark said the goal is to have the splash pad operational by next year. If it is located in a residential area, a special use permit would be required, neighbors notified and a public hearing held. It was too much to get done for this year, he said.