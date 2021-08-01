 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Crockett - $549,000

4 Bedroom Home in Crockett - $549,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Crockett - $549,000

Step back in time on this beautiful horse farm just outside Wytheville, VA. The 1850's era farm house has been thoroughly remodeled with modern conveniences while preserving many original materials. With a Master suite on both floors and a large open family room, this comfortable home has 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths and elegant entertainment spaces. The 49 acres contains multiple fenced pastures, many horse stalls, horse training facilities and some wooded acreage all in a very private setting to protect the animals and views of the mountains. The current operation is horse breeding and training, but the acreage and structures could support adapting to other agricultural operations. Some improvements to the property include large mudroom, dual heat pumps, tankless water heater, gas logs and a generator.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police nab carjacker
Latest Headlines

Police nab carjacker

A Maryland man eager to pick his girlfriend up from a Tennessee jail is facing a felony carjacking charge after he forced a juvenile out of he…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics