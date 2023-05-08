Mark your calendars! Run For the Wall returns to Wytheville on May 24 and 25. This cross-country journey of awareness and healing will enter Wytheville via Exit 70 and Fourth Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24. Citizens are encouraged to attend the “Welcome Home Ceremony which will begin in Withers Park after the group’s arrival. Following a brief ceremony, the group will parade down Main Street to their hotels. A dinner hosted by the Wytheville Moose Lodge will conclude the evening.

Wytheville became a stop when the Southern Route of the mission was begun in 2001. There are three routes from California to Washington, DC. The journey takes the riders across the United States simultaneously for 12 days each May to raise awareness concerning the POW/MIAs from all wars that have never returned home. The effort was started by a couple of Vietnam Veterans who traveled across America on motorcycles, talking to local radio, TV, and newspapers about the thousands of men and women still unaccounted for from all wars. Their goal destination is the Vietnam Veterans Memorial which they reach on the Friday evening before Memorial Day. For more information, visit www.RFTW.org.