As a great-grandparent I hear or say phrases like “You’ve got it” or “You caught it” and so on. I am sure you understand. We tend to get so excited after many attempts to teach them something and they finally develop the mental and physical ability to accomplish what we were teaching.

Many years ago, I had a teacher who made this statement: “A teacher has not taught until the student can successfully put into action the information given to them.”

A child may hear the words “Catch the ball,” but until they know what a ball is or witness someone else catching one, they are without example. It goes without saying that examples or illustrations are among the best teaching tools. I personally am a visual, kinetic learner. You have to show me and then let me do it before I can fully grasp what is being taught. Most people like me are not good college students.

You cannot teach a 5-year-old how to do algebra without him having prior knowledge of basic math — adding, subtracting, division and so forth. Even the Bible is taught in divisions. When you are a new Christian (baby) you must learn from the milk of the Word but as you learn and mature you proceed to the meat of the Word. As learning continues, you can comprehend more intricate things.

Sometimes I am aggravated when I hear people putting down young Christians because they do not measure up to the mature Christian standards. Spiritual, physical, and mental development comes with time. More than likely, I would be concerned with a Christian who has been around a while and has not developed or matured into an example rather than a complainer. Now do not get me wrong; I do not believe a newborn Christian will walk and talk and dress like a mature one should. But neither do I believe in a rebellious spirit that resists decency, morality and prevents them from becoming a Christ-like example. If you want to dress and act like the world, you are obviously still a part of it. “Come out from among them and be ye separate saith the Lord.” It is impossible to pull someone out of the mud if you are still in it.

Over many years I have seen all manner of people come to Christ and when they did, they made changes that they themselves were able to make. They changed their wardrobes in favor of appearing like a child of the King instead of someone who was lost and undone without hope.

If people really get saved, change will be evident. They won’t become perfect overnight, but you can tell the process of being more like Christ has begun. Support them by recognizing their success and by being slow to jump on their failure. Life itself is like a game. We all have to play and what we do will bring about a certain end. But as we run, it is always nice to hear someone standing on the sideline hollering your name and saying, “Well done,” “You got it,” “Great job.”

A good pastor friend of mine once told me that as fishers of men, God only called us to catch them. He will undertake the task of cleaning them up.

If you are one of those who has started out on a new life with Christ, but you still are having a difficult time getting loose from those things that tie you to the past. Do not give up. There is an answer for you. Read the Bible for in doing so your faith will increase. Pray! Not some fancy thee-and-thou prayer but talk to God as you would talk to your friend. He understands every word.

God has given to you three very special gifts. The first is salvation. Paid for by the blood of Jesus Christ and given for the sin debt of anyone who will call on his name.

He has given the Holy Spirit to be your constant companion, guide, and teacher. Some things your pastor will not be able to teach you, but the Holy Spirit will explain the depths of God’s word.

Third is the Church. This unique body supplies a multitude of helps. You never have to stand alone. You are a part of the spiritual body of Christ. They will help you, love you, teach you, be your example, and comfort you in times of sorrow. The Church is where the family comes together to honor and glorify their Heavenly Father.

Come on! You’ve got it. Now enjoy it and go and be thou an example of the believer.