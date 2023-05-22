Narrows Livestock Auction Market Inc.

Date: May 20, 2023

Total Number of Head: 372

Total Sales: $374,290.67

STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE: Number of Head: 248

STEERS :

200-400 lbs 226.00

401-600 lbs 189.00 to 236.00 AVG: 230.00

601-800 lbs 76.00 to 225.50 AVG: 206.00

801-999 lbs 186.00

BULLS:

200-400 lbs 100.00 to 226.00 AVG: 206.00 401-600 lbs 130.00 to 224.00 AVG: 210.00

601-800 lbs 110.00 to 212.00 AVG: 173.00

801-1399 lbs 118.00 to 125.00 AVG: 122.00

HEIFERS:

200- 400 lbs 23.00 to 195.00 AVG: 154.00

401-600 lbs 90.00 to 203.00 AVG: 187.00

601-800 lbs 69.00 to 216.00 AVG: 172.00

801-1199 lbs 78.00 to 141.00 AVG: 109.00

SLAUGHTER CATTLE: Number of Head: 86

COWS: 55.00 to 123.00 AVG: 86.00

BULLS: 75.00 to 131.00 AVG: 111.00

GOATS: Number of Head: 9 Sold by Head 55.00 to 80.00

SHEEP: Number of Head: 2 Sold by Pound 179.00

BABY CALVES SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 1 350.00

COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Pairs: 4 1025.00 to 1300.00 AVG: 1200.00

BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Head: 14 800.00 to 1775.00 AVG: 1200.00

HEIFERS SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 1 1500.00

BULLS SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 1 2375.00

HOGS SOLD BY THE POUND: Number of Head: 2 53.00 to 55.00 AVG: 54.00

Wythe County VA Livestock Auction Weekly Auction for Thu May 18, 2023 All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated Feeder Cattle 227 head Feeder Steers 58 head Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1 300- 400 226.00 400- 500 238.00 500- 600 236.00 600- 700 189.00 700- 800 171.00-172.00 800- 900 156.00 900-1000 141.00 Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2 300- 400 227.00 400- 500 214.00 500- 600 198.00 600- 700 174.00-180.00 Feeder Heifers 104 head Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1 300- 400 186.00 400- 500 188.00 500- 600 191.00 600- 700 165.00 700- 800 157.00-161.00 800- 900 152.00 Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2 300- 400 189.00 400- 500 190.00 500- 600 195.00 600- 700 167.00-175.00 800- 900 131.00 Feeder Bulls 65 head Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1 300- 400 214.00 400- 500 220.00 500- 600 210.00 600- 700 160.00 900-1000 112.00-119.00 Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2 300- 400 214.00 400- 500 219.00 500- 600 220.00 600- 700 166.00 700- 800 160.00 800- 900 124.00 Slaughter Cattle 98 head Slaughter Cows 81 head Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean 850-1200 90.00-96.00 1200-1600 92.00-98.00 Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding 1200-1600 106.00-110.00 Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean 800-1200 87.00-104.00 1200-2000 90.00-106.00 Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding 1200-2000 109.00-119.00 Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean 850-1200 60.00-83.00 Slaughter Bulls 17 head Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2 1000-1500 109.00-116.00 1500-2500 108.00-125.00 Slaughter Bulls High Yielding 1500-2500 128.00-134.00 Cows Returned To Farm 25 head Medium and Large 1-2, 2-8 Months Bred, 2 years to aged 800-1470 1000.00-1400.00 per head Cows With Calves At Side 8 pair Medium and Large 1, 3 years old to aged with calves 75-200 lbs 1100-1400 1150.00-1600.00 per pair Calves Returned To Farm 15 head Beef Bulls 50-150 200.00-320.00 per head Beef Heifers 50-125 220.00-250.00 per head Source: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786.3947 www.vdacs.virginia.gov/marketnews market.news@vdacs.virginia.gov